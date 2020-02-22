The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Cristiano Ronaldo Worth Almost Double Than LeBron James As Stars' Twitter Worth Emerges

Football News

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has crafted a remarkable legacy for himself with successful stints in Europe. His efforts see him reign as social media's MVP.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cristiano Ronaldo

When it comes to leaving a legacy on the sport, few football players will leave more of a lasting impact than Cristiano Ronaldo. The most expensive player in the Serie A has enthralled football fans since the time he burst on to the scene with Manchester United. Having secured five Ballon d’Or awards over the years, Cristiano Ronaldo has, without a shadow of a doubt, cemented his legacy as the best in the world of football.

Reports have now emerged that with his global impact in football, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most valuable athlete on social media, miles ahead of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. However, if the Cristiano Ronaldo net worth story is anything to go by, this news comes as little surprise for Ronaldo's fans. 

Also Read | NBA All-Star Game 2020: Devin Booker Leaves LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard In Awe; Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly the MVP on social media

According to a report from athlete marketing platform Opendorse, a single tweet from Cristiano Ronaldo is worth a staggering $868,606, leaving fellow football stars like Andres Iniesta ($590,825) and PSG star Neymar ($478,138) comfortably behind. Lakers star LeBron James clocks in at No. 4 on the list, with a tweet from the three-time NBA champion holding a value of $470,356. The difference in value between LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo, therefore, is almost double, according to Opendorse numbers. India’s Virat Kohli is the first cricketer on the list with a single-tweet value of $350,101. 

Also Read | LeBron James Vs Zion Williamson Debut: Comparing No 1 NBA Draft Picks' Hype And Trajectory

Also Read | Luka Doncic Calls Juventus Forward Cristiano Ronaldo The 'G.O.A.T.' Of Football

Former Warriors star and two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant is also on the list, coming in at No. 8 with a value of $190,464. Kevin Durant is followed by his former teammate Stephen Curry, whose tweets hold a value of $146,966 per tweet. The gulf between the single-tweet values of Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James, however, remains the headlining affair from these numbers. 

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo net worth, Salary, And The Marvellous 55th Career Hat-trick

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AZAD: 'WILL PAY FOR EVERY CRIME'
YOGI, RUPANI SNUBBED AFTER KEJRIWAL
CONGRESS QUESTIONS SENA ON CAA-NPR
SISTER LUCY LAUDS VICTIM'S COURAGE
HRITHIK & FAMILY'S MAHASHIVRATRI
PM MODI ON GENDER JUSTICE