Cristiano Ronaldo Worth Almost Double Than LeBron James As Stars' Twitter Worth Emerges

When it comes to leaving a legacy on the sport, few football players will leave more of a lasting impact than Cristiano Ronaldo. The most expensive player in the Serie A has enthralled football fans since the time he burst on to the scene with Manchester United. Having secured five Ballon d’Or awards over the years, Cristiano Ronaldo has, without a shadow of a doubt, cemented his legacy as the best in the world of football.

Reports have now emerged that with his global impact in football, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most valuable athlete on social media, miles ahead of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. However, if the Cristiano Ronaldo net worth story is anything to go by, this news comes as little surprise for Ronaldo's fans.

.@Cristiano is the world's most-followed athlete.



Who else is a global force when it comes to social media influence?https://t.co/pMShmKxwVL — Opendorse (@opendorse) February 7, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly the MVP on social media

According to a report from athlete marketing platform Opendorse, a single tweet from Cristiano Ronaldo is worth a staggering $868,606, leaving fellow football stars like Andres Iniesta ($590,825) and PSG star Neymar ($478,138) comfortably behind. Lakers star LeBron James clocks in at No. 4 on the list, with a tweet from the three-time NBA champion holding a value of $470,356. The difference in value between LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo, therefore, is almost double, according to Opendorse numbers. India’s Virat Kohli is the first cricketer on the list with a single-tweet value of $350,101.

Bronny James has 4.5 million Instagram followers.

He's building an audience that will last a lifetime -- for himself and his school.



Great example of brand-building in the @Overtime + TikTok era of high school sports. #athletedriven @frntofficesporthttps://t.co/HWWDamFJye — Blake Lawrence (@Blake_Lawrence) February 11, 2020

Former Warriors star and two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant is also on the list, coming in at No. 8 with a value of $190,464. Kevin Durant is followed by his former teammate Stephen Curry, whose tweets hold a value of $146,966 per tweet. The gulf between the single-tweet values of Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James, however, remains the headlining affair from these numbers.

