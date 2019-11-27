Jimmy Butler Rates James Harden As The ‘most Unstoppable Player’ In The NBA

James Harden has been a one-man show for Houston Rockets this season. The ‘Beard’ is averaging 37.9 points and 14.2 free-throw attempts per game this season. Miami Heat star wing Jimmy Butler has named James Harden as one of the “most unstoppable” players in NBA history.

Jimmy Butler season with Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler is averaging a team-high 18.4 points and 7.2 assists over the Heat’s first 12 games. He had recorded 13 assists in two of Miami Heat’s past three games, and also has 32 assists and 10 turnovers to his name.

Jimmy Butler on James Harden

Speaking to The Players’ Tribune, Jimmy Butler said, "The guy is averaging 39-and-a-half points. In the streets, that’s 40. That’s James Harden. I mean, he’s a lefty. You want a mid-range pull-up, you want a floater, you want a layup, you want a dunk, you want a free throw. He’s legendary for his step-back. You can say that it’s a travel, you can say it’s not a travel. Ref doesn’t call it, so I’m all for it. Find a way to stop it, travel or not."

Houston Rockets initially thought about bringing Jimmy Butler to the team as he was a free agent in the offseason. Butler instead dropped the idea and decided to join Miami Heat.

James Harden season with Houston Rockets

Harden continued his impressive scoring form this season. This is just one year after he posted the highest scoring average (36.1) since Michael Jordan in 1987. He is known as one of the most creative dribblers and shot-makers in the history of the game. All of these things make him one of the most unguardable offensive forces.

