Joel Embiid Continues Playing Despite Dislocating Left Finger In 76ers' Win Over Thunder

Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid injured his finger during the Thunder vs 76ers game on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). Embiid's finger was dislocated during Q1. Joel Embiid was seen holding his left hand after defending a shot near the rim by Oklahoma City Thunder's Darius Bazley. Embiid went to the locker room to get treated.

NBA 2019-20: Joel Embiid continues to play even after gruesome finger injury

Embiid re-entered the game after dislocating his finger...badly. 🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/u0Eg1a5IbD — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) January 7, 2020

NBA 2019-20: Thunder vs 76ers highlights

Though the extent of his injury is not yet known, Joel Embiid returned to the court after getting his finger treated. His finger was wrapped and completed his allotted minutes. The 76ers won the game 120-113. Despite his injury, Joel Embiid finished the game with 18 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists.

I feel like Joel Embiid’s finger probably shouldn’t look like this pic.twitter.com/BaNde7t7Nh — Dave Loughran (@Loughy_D) January 7, 2020

As you all saw on TV, Joel Embiid dislocated his finger and was "treated and taped," per the team. Cleared for the return you've already seen. News at 11. — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 7, 2020

This season, the 76ers All-Star is averaging 23.6 points and 12.4 rebounds per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and making 83.8% of his free throws. The 76ers are now at a 24-14 win-loss record and are ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. In a recent interview with ESPN, Joel Embiid revealed that losing four games in a streak has taken a toll on him. Embiid cares about winning and is frustrated as he does not think the team is improving. The 76ers will next play against the Boston Celtics on December 9, Thursday EST (December 10, Friday IST) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

