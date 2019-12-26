Bucks Vs 76ers: Joel Embiid Outplays Giannis Antetokounmpo As 76ers Win 121-109

Joel Embiid led the Philadelphia 76ers in their 121-109 win over Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas day (Thursday morning IST). The game took place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, USA. Embiid scored 31 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers in their first Christmas game at home in 31 years. Tobias Harris scored 5 three-pointers, Josh Richardson and Furkan Korkmaz sank 4 threes, while Embiid scored 3 threes. The 76ers tied their franchise record of 21 three-pointers with this game. The 76ers are now at a 16-2 win-loss record at home. The Bucks still lead the NBA with a 27-5 record.

Harris and Al Horford scored three-pointers down the stretch, which prevented the Bucks' late comeback and gave 76ers the win. The 76ers had a massive 21 points half-time lead over the Bucks. Embiid had 23 points in the first half, while reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was limited to 4-of-14 shooting. The 76ers also posted 11 of their 21 three-pointers during the first half. Kormkmaz scored a three-pointer during Q3, which gave the 76ers a 93-67 advantage over the Bucks. Mike Scott increased the score difference to 98-70 by scoring another three-pointer. The 76ers had a 100-73 lead by Q4.

Khris Middleton scored a team-high 31 points for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo was limited to 18 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 8-of-27 from the field and making no three-pointer attempts. Antetokounmpo was called for a technical during Q4 after getting confused following an eye poke. He also mentioned suffering from blurry vision briefly after the game.

NBA 2019-20: Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers player ratings

Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons – 5.5/10

Al Horford – 4.5/10

Tobias Harris – 6.5/10

Joel Embiid – 8.5/10

Josh Richardson – 6/10

James Ennis – 3.5/10

Furkan Korkmaz – 6.5/10

Mike Scott – 4/10

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo – 6/10

Khris Middleton – 7.5/10

Brook Lopez – 5.5/10

Wesley Matthews – 4/10

Donte DiVincenzo – 5.5/10

George Hill – 6.5/10

Sterling Brown – 6/10

Ersan Ilyasova – 6/10

Pat Connaughton – 6/10

Robin Lopez – 4/10

Kyle Korver – 4/10

