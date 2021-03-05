Joel Embiid, Donovan Mitchell Troll Each Other On Twitter After 76ers OT Win Over Jazz

Along with his basketball prowess, Joel Embiid has always garnered attention for being an internet troll. His career is filled with countless such instances, the Philadelphia 76ers star taking a shot at players after a game. The most recent example is the 76ers overtime win over the league-leading Utah Jazz, after which Embiid made sure to troll Donovan Mitchell on Twitter.

Joel Embiid trolls Donovan Mitchell on Twitter

You a fool bruh 😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 4, 2021

During the game, Embiid argued for a technical foul on Mitchell. The 26-year-old centre drew contact while shooting, later getting the referee's attention for a foul. In the end, Embiid got what he wanted. "Feeling good going into the All-Star.... WE MOVE," Embiid wrote, adding his The Process hashtag.

Mitchell responded to the video shared by Embiid, calling the Cameroonian a 'fool' in response.

Hahaha Second time I get you T’d up lmao GG https://t.co/ovQxl2gdK0 — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) March 4, 2021

Embiid quoted Mitchell's tweet, reminding the Jazz star that he was out of the game after two technicals in overtime. Fans seemed to love the interaction with many fans just impressed with Embiid's performance.

Donovan Mitchell on referee

After the 123-131 loss, Rudy Gobert and Mitchell spoke up about the way their games are being officiated. Mitchell first gave the 76ers credit, noting how they competed, and the Embiid-led 76ers are a good team at the end of the day. "But it's tough. It's tough to go out there and see how we fight and compete, and to have a game like that taken from us," Mitchell said after the game.

He added that he is not the one to blame referees, but the situation is 'getting out of hand'. "We won this game, in my personal opinion. You know?" Mitchell explained. However, he maintained that he would give the 76ers the credit, even though the team is frustrated.

Gobert only added to what Mitchell said, thinking how they cant even get calls everyone else does. "We know we are the Utah Jazz, and maybe some people don't want to see us go as far as we can go, but it's disappointing," he added, even referring to it as disrespectful – to the game and their team.

"We're going to watch film and do all that and keep getting better, but we deserve more respect as a team and as human beings for all the work we put in," he explained.

Jazz vs 76ers highlights

Embiid excelled offensively and defensively over the Jazz, dropping 40 points, 19 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal in his 40-minute play. He went head-to-head with two-time Defensive Player of the Year Gobert, attempting 13 free throws. He made 10 of them.

Mitchell had 33 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists for the Jazz, who have now lost two games in a row. Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 18 each. Ben Simmons scored 17 points for the 76ers, also in line for the Defensive Player of the year award.

(Image credits: Donovan Mitchell, Philadelphia 76ers Instagram)