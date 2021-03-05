NBA All-Star Game Draft: LeBron James Selects Curry, Giannis; KD Goes For Irving, Embiid

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have chosen their respective rosters for the game on Sunday (Monday IST) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta at the NBA All-Star Game draft. While Durant will be sitting the game out due to his hamstring injury, he still selected the team, choosing one extra player in his stead. James, having played against Giannis Antetokounmpo for the past two All-Star Games, selected the Milwaukee Bucks to star as his first pick. Durant opted for his teammate Kyrie Irving.

Also read | Joel Embiid jumps to top of NBA MVP ladder after series of incredible performances

NBA All-Star teams

Team LeBron roster

Starters

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Reserves

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Team Durant roster

Starters

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Jason Tatum, Boston Celtics

Reserves

James Harden, Brooklyn Nets

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Nikola Vučević, Orlando Magic

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Also read | Candace Parker picks apart Shaquille O'Neal's modern basketball logic on Inside the NBA

Durant, despite not playing this weekend, drafted his two teammates in the available pool of player. With all three chosen as All-Stars, this is the first time in NBA history that three Nets players have been selected. Bradley Beal, snubbed last year, is a starter for Durant's roster.

Though fans were happy with some selections, many voiced disappointment over Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell getting picked last. As the Jazz enter the All-Star break with the league-leading record, many expected them to be picked earlier. Steph Curry, back at the All-Star game after being sidelined most of the 2019-20 season, was selected second by James.

"I just try to pick players that can complement one another," James said, picking Giannis as his No. 1 pick. "It's an All-Star Game, so it's going to be some shenanigans out there, but for the majority of the game we just play the right way and try to get a win".

Also read | NBA All-Star 2021: East and West Jerseys leaked online, fans react on social media

Per reports, this is also the first time a captain will not participate in the game. Jayson Tatum replaced Durant, who also chose Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, along with St Louis natives Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum. Both Beal and Tatum are close friends, having grown up together while attending Chaminade College Prep high school five years apart.

A clip of Durant and James interacting before Durant's 2010 All-Star debut was also shown.

Charities for the game were also announced. Team LeBron will play for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Team Durant will play for the United Negro College Fund. "For us to be able to shed light on that program, shed light on those kids, it means a lot to me and my foundation and the things we do in my hometown," James explained. Durant spoke about their pick, honoured to be able to represent so many people.

NBA All-Star jerseys

REPORT: These are reportedly the 2021 NBA All-Star Jerseys, via @camisasdanba. pic.twitter.com/534ffLnuej — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 3, 2021

The NBA All-Star jerseys were leaked a few hours before the draft took place. In Indiana Pacers-inspired colourway (blue and yellow), the uniform appeared too mundane to many fans. Before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the game to be scheduled in Atlanta's State Farm Arena, Indianapolis was the chosen venue for the NBA All-Star game.

Terms like 'horrendous' and 'garbage' were used, most people demanding blue and red colourway. "Just cancel the All-Star game at this point," one fan wrote, seemingly also referring to other problems the NBA has faced regarding the game.

Also read | NBA All-Star Weekend: Complete line-ups for Slam Dunk, 3-Point and Skills contests

(Image credits: NBA Cares Twitter)