LeBron James Takes Shots At Jazz After Mitchell, Gobert Last Players Drafted For All-Star

Quick links:
On Thursday (Friday morning IST), team leaders LeBron James and Kevin Durant chose their rosters during the NBA All-Star game draft. James chose Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry as his top two pics, stating that he was going for players he thought would complement each other. Durant (who will not play the All-star game) chose his teammates Kyrie Irving and James Harden.
Also read | NBA All-Star Game draft: LeBron James selects Curry, Giannis; KD goes for Irving, Embiid
LeBron explains why he didn’t draft the Utah Jazz players until last pic.twitter.com/0MMJ20Pkps— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 5, 2021
This season, both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell had been selected as All-Stars for the second consecutive season. They are reportedly the first Jazz teammates to make back-to-back All-Star teams since John Stockton and Karl Malone (1989 to 1997).
Additionally, the Jazz are making history as they head into the All-Star Break. With their league-leading 27-9 (win-loss) record, this will be the first time Utah will have the best record at the All-Star break. While Donovan Mitchell leads the team with 24.7 points per game, Rudy Gobert could be in line for this third Defensive Player of the Year award.
Also read | NBA All-Star 2021: East and West Jerseys leaked online, fans react on social media
This has left a part of the NBA community upset, as many believe the Jazz players needed to the picked earlier.
SOURCES: Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert will be replaced with Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma in the 2021 All Star game as recent 2K polls showed the Lakers were used more often than the Jazz. pic.twitter.com/hvcsq3ygcc— Dustin Taylor ⌚️ (@DustinT11) March 5, 2021
mitchell and gobert rn: pic.twitter.com/7qMxlAZoPA— Skip Bayless Burner (@welovedort) March 5, 2021
LMAO MITCHELL AND GOBERT ARE LAST!! FRAUDS!!— Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) March 5, 2021
Donovan Mitchell and Gobert complaining about being disrespected last night— Laker FanBoy (@fanboy_laker) March 5, 2021
The whole NBA: pic.twitter.com/Mbs7xhYXy9
Also read | Knicks beat Pistons to go into All-Star break at 19-18
After the process, James explained his side. "I just want to say something, because there's no slander to the Utah Jazz," James said, trying to defend himself and Durant. "But you guys got to understand, just like in video games growing up, we never played with Utah". The Los Angeles Lakers icon added that no matter how great Malone and Stockton were, they would never pick them.
Soon after, criticism over the draft choices flooded social media. Charles Barkley took a dig at James, wondering why someone who wanted size, chose a 6'2 Domantas Sabonis over a 7'5 Gobert. People even joked about Mitchell and Gobert's spot in the game, speaking about Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma replacing them.
Also read | NBA All-Star Weekend: Complete line-ups for Slam Dunk, 3-Point and Skills contests