LeBron James Takes Shots At Jazz After Mitchell, Gobert Last Players Drafted For All-Star

As the rosters for the All-Star game draft was conducted, Utah Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were picked last by LeBron James and KD.

On Thursday (Friday morning IST), team leaders LeBron James and Kevin Durant chose their rosters during the NBA All-Star game draft. James chose Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry as his top two pics, stating that he was going for players he thought would complement each other. Durant (who will not play the All-star game) chose his teammates Kyrie Irving and James Harden. 

Utah Jazz's Mitchell and Gobert picked last, fans express disappointment as James explains

This season, both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell had been selected as All-Stars for the second consecutive season. They are reportedly the first Jazz teammates to make back-to-back All-Star teams since John Stockton and Karl Malone (1989 to 1997).

Additionally, the Jazz are making history as they head into the All-Star Break. With their league-leading 27-9 (win-loss) record, this will be the first time Utah will have the best record at the All-Star break. While Donovan Mitchell leads the team with 24.7 points per game, Rudy Gobert could be in line for this third Defensive Player of the Year award. 

This has left a part of the NBA community upset, as many believe the Jazz players needed to the picked earlier. 

After the process, James explained his side. "I just want to say something, because there's no slander to the Utah Jazz," James said, trying to defend himself and Durant. "But you guys got to understand, just like in video games growing up, we never played with Utah". The Los Angeles Lakers icon added that no matter how great Malone and Stockton were, they would never pick them. 

Soon after, criticism over the draft choices flooded social media. Charles Barkley took a dig at James, wondering why someone who wanted size, chose a 6'2 Domantas Sabonis over a 7'5 Gobert. People even joked about Mitchell and Gobert's spot in the game, speaking about Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma replacing them. 

Team LeBron roster 

Starters

  • LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers 
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
  • Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
  • Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Reserves

  • Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
  • Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns
  • Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
  • Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers
  • Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
  • Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Team KD roster

Starters

  • Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets
  • Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
  • Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
  • Jason Tatum, Boston Celtics

Reserves

  • James Harden, Brooklyn Nets
  • Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
  • Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans
  • Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
  • Julius Randle, New York Knicks
  • Nikola Vučević, Orlando Magic
  • Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

(Image credits: AP, Utah Jazz Instagram)

