Joel Embiid Gets Battered By Marc Gasol, Fails To Score For First Time In His NBA Career

Defending champions Toronto Raptors emerged winners in the NBA when they faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night (Tuesday morning in India) at the Scotiabank Arena. The 76ers vs Raptors game ended in a 101-96 loss for the 76ers. The loss against the Raptors snapped their four-game winning streak, but that was not the only streak that was broken at the Scotiabank Arena this week.

Joel Embiid's dismal showing

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid seemingly had a night to forget. The Cameroonian has an impressive array of offensive moves in his arsenal, but none of those came to effect in the 76ers vs Raptors game. Joel Embiid failed to register a single point on the night. In doing so, Joel Embiid failed to score in an NBA game for the first time in his four-year pro career. In 32 minutes of action, the two-time All-Star failed to score a single point while missing all 11 shots and going 0-for-3 from the foul line.

Marc Gasol keeps Joel Embiid in check

The presence of Raptors center Marc Gasol might have something to do with that fact. Marc Gasol put up a sold interior defence showing to limit Joel Embiid to zero points at the Scotiabank Arena. While Embiid did grab a game-high 13 rebounds, he also missed both of his free throws through three quarters. Interestingly, prior to the game against the Raptors, Joel Embiid was averaging 22.8 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 block and 1.4 steals in 29.0 minutes per game. His statistics no doubt took a hit, and it is largely down to the impressive defensive performance put in by Raptors center Marc Gasol on the night.

Joel Embiid's off night against the Raptors was a one-off, it would seem. The Cameroonian still leads the 76ers in three statistical categories - in points, rebounds, and blocks. With the 76ers facing off against the Sacramento Kings in their next NBA outing, one can expect Joel Embiid to overturn his dismal showing displayed against the Raptors.

