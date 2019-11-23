NBA Trade Rumours: Celtics Won't Trade Kemba Walker And Jayson Tatum, Claim Reports

The Boston Celtics are reportedly aren't willing to part with some of their top players this season. According to reports in the US, the Celtics have made it clear that anyone who has asked that the core players are absolutely not available which includes guard Marcus Smart and small forward Gordon Hayward.

Celtics record in NBA 2019-20 season

The Celtics are tied for the best record in the Eastern Conference with the Milwaukee Bucks at 11-3 and one game behind the league-leading Los Angeles Lakers at 12-2.

Celtics Trade Rumours: players performance

☘️ vs ☀️ End of 3



Tatum with a game-high 26pts pic.twitter.com/hS7vfHeZaK — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 19, 2019

Head coach Brad Stevens has gone with as Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Hayward, Jaylen Brown and Smart are the top five on the team in both minutes per game and points per game. Hayward is averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists, although he is on the shelf with a broken bone in his left hand and isn't expected back for more than a month.

Smart has played a huge role in helping Boston climb to the seventh spot in the NBA in points allowed per game and tied for sixth in the NBA with a team defensive rating of 102.4. The 25-year-old guard is averaging 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and a team-leading 5.1 assists per game. Smart is signed through the 2021-22 season after signing a reported four-year, $52 million deal last year.

Boston owns Memphis' Grizzlies 2020 first-round pick, which is top-six protected before becoming unprotected thereafter which will help the Celtics avoid moving one of their top players in order to improve elsewhere.