Joel Embiid Wears Hazmat Suit En Route To Orlando With Sixers, Fans React With Memes

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers travelled to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida for the NBA restart on July 9 (July 10 IST). While most players wore masks while boarding the plane with the team, Joel Embiid showed up in a hazmat suit, a face mask and gloves. The 76ers star even took time to pose with fans before boarding the plane.

Fans reacted to Embiid's get up, making memes and sharing gifs about Embiid's costume. While most responses were funny, many pointed out the rising cases in Florida and stated that it was correct of Embiid to protect himself properly.

After the team arrives at the venue, they will be quarantined for 48 hours before they began training for the eight seeding games. Philadelphia will begin their seeding games by playing against Indiana Pacers on August 1. Before the official season begins, the team will also play three scrimmages, the first one with Memphis Grizzlies on July 24.

Coming to your screens August 1st...📽️ pic.twitter.com/db7B4Ycg1R — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 27, 2020

Also read | NBA restart schedule 2020: Complete seeding games details for Disney World and TV schedule for NBA bubble

Joel Embiid Hazmat suit: NBA star shares photo of himself

Also read | Joel Embiid originally wanted to play with Kobe Bryant at Lakers, Joel Embiid daughter

Joel Embiid Hazmat suit: Fans react to the Joel Embiid Hazmat suit on Twitter

I don’t know if Jo is trolling or that serious about the virus. And that’s what makes this so great 😂 — Thiago (@TScabbia) July 9, 2020

Embiid at the first Sixers practice in Disney pic.twitter.com/1Img4EXE7g — Blue Wire Podcasts (@bluewirepods) July 9, 2020

Love me some Joel. He is showing up to do his job and taking all the precautions. — MissingJB (@Nomoremooney) July 9, 2020

Me trying to get into my Halloween custome from 5th grade — KHopp (@Khopp_8) July 9, 2020

Orlando Airport had 32 TSA workers with Covid. I wouldn't go there without a hazmat suit. pic.twitter.com/UH3n0C4Sgm — KFClinton (@KFClinton3) July 9, 2020

Also read | Joel Embiid on NBA bubble: Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid rips NBA bubble plan as unsafe: Joel Embiid on NBA bubble, Joel Embiid daughter

Joel Embiid Hazmat suit: Joel Embiid shares quarantine food photo at NBA bubble

Joel Embiid’s posts about the 48-hour quarantine food. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vPQfBiMv9y — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 10, 2020

Joel Embiid Hazmat suit: Why was Embiid not supporting the NBA bubble?

Before the teams began travelling to Disney World for the restart, Embiid had raised concerns about the NBA bubble. The 26-year-old star had stated that he "hated the idea" of the NBA bubble resuming and did not believe it would be safe enough. The three-time NBA All-Star was worried about testing positive for the virus even after the NBA 's safety protocols were announced.

Embiid believed that not all players would follow the rules. However, Embiid stated that he would return to play as it is his job to try and lead the 76ers to an NBA title. Embiid was averaging 23.4 points and 11.8 rebounds per game before the season was suspended on March 11. The 76ers were placed sixth on the Eastern Conference table with a 39-26 win-loss record.

Also read | Joel Embiid joyous over getting US Driver's license after 9-year struggle, Joel Embiid daughter

(Image source: Joel Embiid official Instagram)