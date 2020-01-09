Jimmy Butler Humiliates 'soft' TJ Warren, Says Warren Is 'not In My League'

Tempers were flying at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST) as Miami Heat ended up registering a 122-108 win on the road. However, Indiana Pacers small forward TJ Warren and Miami Heat shooting guard Jimmy Butler got into a scuffle during the game. While the confrontation ended with TJ Warren being ejected, Jimmy Butler had some choice words for the Pacers small forward after the game.

"You're f---ing trash."



Jimmy Butler and TJ Warren got tangled up, and both players had a few words for each other 🤬 pic.twitter.com/C0VCJuuEFW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 9, 2020

NBA: Jimmy Butler brandishes TJ Warren 'soft', buries Warren in post-match interview

"He's not even in my f***ing league", Jimmy Butler was quoted as saying after the Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers game. The altercation's roots were set in Q3 when TJ Warren grabbed Jimmy Butler on a play, with the Heat leading by 80-56. Jimmy Butler then squared up to TJ Warren, after which the duo had to be separated by the rest of the players. The confrontation then escalated a while later in the same period.

Jimmy Butler interview: Miami Heat shooting guard goes off at TJ Warren

Also...Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat are about to be 27-10 and SECOND in the East. Unreal. https://t.co/KtJZzVfW8r — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) January 9, 2020

TJ Warren ejected; Jimmy Butler has the last laugh

On Miami Heat's next possession, Jimmy Butler laid a shoulder into TJ Warren, which was immediately called for an offensive foul. Irked by the malicious intent in the challenge, TJ Warren squared up to Jimmy Butler, offering claps in taunting response. This, in turn, was ruled as his second technical foul, which led to his ejection from the court. However, that wasn't all. Jimmy Butler then blew kisses at TJ Warren as he stepped out of the court.

