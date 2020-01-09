Trae Young Foundation Helps Eliminate USD 1 Million In Medical Debt For Atlanta Families

NBA star Trae Young has gotten off to an eventful start in Atlanta. In 2018, Trae Young was selected by the Dallas Mavericks but was then traded to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Luka Doncic. However, it now appears that the move worked well for all parties involved with struggling families in Atlanta being the unlikely winners from the deal.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young partnered with RIP Medical Debt and donated $10,000 to relieve over $1M of medical debt in the greater Atlanta area!

Trae Young helps erase $1 million in medical debt for struggling families in Atlanta

Blessed to have such a Great Team around me to help me make this happen!!



For the A❤️ #MakeADifference

The Trae Young Foundation partnered with non-profit organization RIP Medical Debt to eliminate more than USD 1 million in medical bills for struggling families in Atlanta. Trae Young donated USD 10,000, which was then given through his foundation in order to get rid of over USD 1 million worth of medical debt for 570 people in the area, according to a press release.

Speaking after the news came to light, the Atlanta Hawks point guard said that he felt moved to donate the amount since the city of Atlanta was nothing but hospitable since the Hawks drafted him in 2018.

Trae Young continued by saying that giving back to the community was "extremely important" to him. He then concluded by saying that he hopes those families can be slightly relieved, knowing that their bills have been taken care of in the New Year 2020.

Big time by Trae!



Also speaks to our debt based system when $10k in cash cancels $1M in debt. Sickening.

Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie lauds Trae Young

Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie was quick to comment on the same on Twitter. Dinwiddie labelled Trae Young's donation as "big time". He also pointed out the inefficacy of America's debt-based system in the same tweet.

