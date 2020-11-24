John Wall To Acquire Ownership Stake In NBL's South East Melbourne Phoenix?

NBA players have been associated with the Australian National Basketball League (NBL) for a long time. This year, Washington Wizards star John Wall become the most recent NBA player to acquire a stake with an NBL franchise. As per The New York Times' Marc Stein, Wall has bought a share in South East Melbourne Phoenix.

John Wall ownership stake in the South East Melbourne Phoenix team

The Wizards' John Wall is buying an ownership stake in the South East Melbourne Phoenix (@SEMelbPhoenix) in Australia's @NBL, @NYTSports has learned



Wall joins an ownership group headed by LA-based entrepreneur Romie Chaudhari and featuring several current and past NBA players — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 23, 2020

Wall will be buying an ownership stake with the Phoenix, who started their NBL journey in 2019. According to Stein, Wall is part of LA-based entrepreneur Romie Chaudhari's ownership group, which also features other NBA players. Only last week, Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo was reported to be a part of an ownership group which will own the New Zealand Breakers.

As of now, Wall is the fifth NBA personality to own the NBL franchise. Dante Exum, Zach Randolph, Al Harrington and Josh Childress are the others. Apart from Wall and Oladipo, Shawn Marion and Zach Randolph also own stakes in other NBL franchises.

John Wall NBL team South East Melbourne Phoenix

Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa is the newest face in the Heartland gym! 😁 pic.twitter.com/kl0YF74e6v — South East Melbourne Phoenix (@SEMelbPhoenix) November 24, 2020

The NBA has been seen increasing their ties with Australian franchises, including players and ownership stakes. This year, three NBL Stars – LaMelo Ball (No. 3 overall pick), RJ Hampton (No. 24 overall pick) and Justinian Jessup (No. 51 overall pick) – were drafted with the NBA. While nothing was finalized, Ball was also looking to buy the NBL team he played for – Illawara Hawks.

John Wall becomes the fifth current or former NBA player to buy an ownership stake in the South East Melbourne Phoenix, joining Danté Exum, Zach Randolph, Al Harrington, and Josh Childress. https://t.co/CSbjdiC6Jm — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) November 23, 2020

John Wall net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wall's net worth is currently at $60 million. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the 30-year-old will have earned a total of $184,827,108 with the Washington Wizards. He is currently signed to a $171 million four-year contract.

