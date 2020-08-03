Jonathan Isaac’s Jersey Sales Skyrocket After NBA Star Refused To Kneel Or Wear BLM Shirt

Orlando Magic star Jonathan Isaac made headlines over the weekend when he became the first NBA star to not only stand during the national anthem but also refuse to wear the Black Lives Matter shirt at the NBA bubble. Following the win for Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets, the Jonathan Isaac jersey sales skyrocketed as the 22-year-old seemingly became an overnight fan-favourite among a certain section of the population. However, Sunday's game against Sacramento Kings saw Johnathan Isaac, unfortunately, exit the game in a wheelchair after sustaining an injury on his left knee.

Jonathan Isaac jersey sales skyrocket over the weekend

Just a couple of days after the Magic’s game on Friday, sales of the Jonathan Isaac jersey recorded a significant rise on the NBA store. As of Sunday, the Orlando Magic power forward has the second best-selling jersey on the NBA website, only behind Lakers superstar LeBron James. It is believed that Jonathan Isaac's jersey sales boost was due to the NBA star's refusal to kneel during the national anthem as well as for opting against wearing the BLM shirt.

Following the win against the Nets, Jonathan Isaac cited his religious beliefs as the main reason why he chose not to kneel or wear a BLM shirt. Isaac revealed that although he believes that black lives do matter, kneeling during the national anthem and wearing BLM shirts wasn't the answer to solve racism and hatred in the world. Issac was the only member from the Orlando Magic squad that stood during the national anthem.

Jonathan Isaac ACL injury: Jonathan Isaac return

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Isaac tore the ACL in his left knee during the game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. In a heart-wrenching sight, Issac was seen with his hands on his head, exiting the game in a wheelchair. Isaac finished the game with four points and three rebounds as Orlando Magic beat the Kings 132-116.

Jonathan Isaac net worth

According to reports from Trend Celeb Show, the Jonathan Isaac net worth figure is between $1 million-$5 million. Jonathan Isaac's net worth is boosted by the NBA star's contract with Orlando Magic.

