DeAndre Jordan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Confirms He Will Miss NBA Restart

Ahead of the NBA restart, two more Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for COVID-19 – DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie. Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan coronavirus news surprised many fans as it was reported that the duo were considering sitting out the NBA season. On Monday (Tuesday IST), Jordan confirmed that he will not be participating in the NBA restart at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

DeAndre Jordan tests positive: DeAndre Jordan coronavirus news confirmed by the star

Found out last night and confirmed again today that I’ve tested positive for Covid while being back in market. As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season. — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) June 30, 2020

DeAndre Jordan tests positive: Who confirmed DeAndre Jordan tests positive news?

On Monday, DeAndre Jordan confirmed the DeAndre Jordan coronavirus diagnosis on Twitter, stating that contracted the virus while with the Brooklyn Nets. He claimed that the results were confirmed twice, and he won't be returning to Orlando as a part of the team. As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets will be signing a replacement for Jordan before the season resumes on July 30. The Nets (and other teams) are not scheduled to the travel to the bubble until July 5. The Nets first game is scheduled on July 31 against the Orlando Magic.

Two Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for the coronavirus -- Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie. Jordan has opted-out of Orlando, and Dinwiddie is strongly considering the same. Nets will sign a substitute for Jordan, per sources. Nets are presently the seventh seed in East. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2020

DeAndre Jordan tests positive: Who other than DeAndre Jordan tests positive ahead of NBA restart?

With the DeAndre Jordan coronavirus news, a total of six Nets players have tested positive ever since the NBA suspension on March 11. Jordan will also become the fifth player to announce that he will not be travelling to Orlando. Earlier, Wilson Chandler voluntarily opted out of the NBA restart so he could spend time with his family. Their rookie player Nicolas Claxton will also be sitting out the season due to his surgery. Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were ruled out even before the NBA was suspended due to injuries. While Spencer Dinwiddie is yet to announce that he will not travel to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, he did confirm that he is one of the cases with 'various symptoms'.

Just to be clear I haven’t opted out and want to play like I told @ShamsCharania. Unfortunately I have been one of the cases that has various symptoms. https://t.co/sgr7s3eQZx — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) June 30, 2020

