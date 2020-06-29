Enes Kanter Calls Out Turkey President Erdogan With NBA Personalized Jersey Idea

As an initiative for social causes, the NBA and National Basketball Player's Association are discussing the possibility of players wearig a NBA personalized jersey. This will allow players to have an NBA personalized jersey where their names are replaced with a social cause of their choice. Boston Celtics Enes Kanter, who will be heading to Walt Disney World in Orlando for the NBA restart, took a dig at Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by using the new jersey idea.

Enes Kanter calls out Turkey President Erdogan with new NBA personalized jersey idea

Enes Kanter recently posted a photo of himself holding a NBA personalised jersey which read 'Erdogan Sucks' instead of his name. The photo is a direct dig at Erdogan, who Kanter has previously spoken about. The Turkish native has spoken against Erodgan's government and administration over the last few years. He has even called out the USA to end their oppression against Turkish citizens. In 2017, the Turkish government has also tried to get Kanter arrested.

In 2017, Kanter's passport was cancelled by the Turkish authorities as they accused the 28-year-old for funding a terrorist group. As per a 2017 CNN report, the Turkish Embassy in London that Kanter's 'judicial process is ongoing' and that he 'needs to return to Turkey and face justice'. Kanter had denied the accusations, also stating that he was afraid of the backlash he would receive from the public after his negative comments for their president.

Kanter has previously referred to Erdogan as the 'Hitler of our century'. Reports also state that Turkey requested for Kanter's extradition last year as he was being accused of being a part of a terrorist group. Kanter, however, replied to their allegations with humour and tweeted that the only thing he terrorizes is the rim.

In 2019, Kanter's father Mehmat was arrested for being a part of a terrorist organization in Turkey. His father was recently released and would have been jailed for 15 years if he had been convicted. Kanter believed that his father was released as a result of pressure on the government and claimed that they were 'scared' of his voice. With his father’s release, Kanter is hopeful that his parents can obtain visas and move to the United States.

Kanter said his mother has remained free in Turkey, but she hasn’t attempted to leave the country because she doesn’t want to abandon her husband. Kanter had not spoken to his parents in years as he feared there would be surveillance.

Enes Kanter speaks up against Erdogan on Twitter

I grew up in Eastern Turkey, the city of Van.

I had so many Kurdish friends & they are some of the nicest people I know.

My Kurdish brothers & sisters have been oppressed & harassed by the Turkish government for years.

We need to protect them at all costs.#KurdishLivesMatter ✊ — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) June 28, 2020

(Image source: Enes Kanter official Instagram, AP)