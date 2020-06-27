16 NBA Players Test Positive For Coronavirus: Who Are They? Are NBA Players Sitting Out?

Ahead of the NBA restart at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, the '16 players NBA test positive news for COVID-19' has made headlines. The results were announced by the NBA and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) after the first round of mandatory tests were conducted as the league prepares for the season's restart on July 30. As the number of NBA players with coronavirus has increased, there have been reports about multiple NBA players sitting out the restart due to safety concerns.

16 players NBA test positive: Are NBA players sitting out the NBA restart after 16 players NBA test positive with COVID-19

According to NBA reports, the 16 players are part of the 203 pool that was tested on Tuesday. In order to secure the view, the NBA will test all 22 teams who are selected to travel to the venue next month. While most names of the players were not revealed, Indiana Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon and Sacramento Kings' Jabari Parker and Alex Len are among those who have publically confirmed their test results. While Buddy Hiled did not confirm the results of his test, The Athletic's Shams Charania tweeted about the Buddy Hield coronavirus results. Reports added that there is a 5.3 percent rate of positive tests in the league.

The league also left out test results on staff members and team travel parties, who also have to be tested mandatorily. As a safety measure, the league and the NBPA stated that 'any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician'. Denver Nuggets' All-Star center Nikola Jokic also tested positive a few days ago. The Nikola Jokic coronavirus news came after he spent time at tennis star Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour earlier in the month.

Kings guard Buddy Hield has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell me and @sam_amick. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2020

16 players NBA test positive: What will happen if there is a mass outbreak?

While there are concerns raised about everyone's safety, the league announced the revised schedule and confirmed that the NBA will return to play. In a conference call on Friday (Saturday IST), NBA commissioner Adam Silver stated that he thinks playing right now could be vital for the USA. Though he acknowledged the various concerns, he thinks their set up in Orlando will help keep the players and other staff members safe. If a mass outbreak does occur while the league is in progress, the league could be cancelled while the playoffs or seeding games are in progress.

16 players NBA test positive: Who are the NBA players sitting out the NBA restart?

Due to the health risks, Los Angeles Lakers' guard Avery Bradley has already confirmed that he will sit out the season due to health concerns. He stated that while he is loyal to his teammates, he plays the game for his family, whom he cannot risk. NBA free agent Jamal Crawford was recently on The Herd, where he stated that the due to unpredictability of the issue, people might choose to not travel to Orlando. Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, who previously had COVID-19. stated that he might not travel even if he was perfectly healthy. Washington Wizards' Davis Bertans and Portland Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza have also decided to sit out the NBA 2019-20 season.

16 players NBA test positive: All other NBA players with coronavirus

New York Knicks owner James Dolan (cleared on April 22)

Two unnamed Los Angeles Lakers players (both players symptom-free on March 31)

Boston Celtics Marcus Smart (cleared on March 30)

Three unnamed members of Philadelphia 76ers

Kevin Durant and three unnamed Brooklyn Nets players ( All players symptom-free on April 1)

Detroit Pistons Christian Wood (Fully recovered on March 26)

Utah Jazz Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell (both cleared on March 27)

(Image source: NBA official site, Buddy Hield official Instagram)