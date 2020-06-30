JR Smith Signs With Lakers Rumour Proving To Be True As Deal Nearly Finalised: Report

Since Los Angeles lakers Avery Bradley has announced his decision to sit out the NBA season, the team has been reported to be interested in free agent JR Smith. Rumours about Smith being signed by the Lakers have been around for the entire 2019-20 season. As per recent reports, the deal between JR Smith and the LA Lakers is almost finalized.

JR Smith Lakers contract: JR Smith signs with Lakers ahead of NBA restart

Free agent guard J.R. Smith and the Lakers are working through final steps of a deal today and he will be added to roster for the Orlando restart, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2020

JR Smith signs with Lakers: JR Smith trade and JR Smith Lakers contract details

As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the team is looking to sign JR Smith and submit his name as part of their roster before the season resumes at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. The report also added that team has been discussing signing as soon and Bradley opted out of the season last week. ESPN further claimed that Smith and the Lakers are now going over the final few details of their contract on Monday (Tuesday IST) in Los Angeles. There are no reported issues to a finalized deal.

Smith had worked out with the Lakers in February, a few days before the team signed guard Dion Waiters. While Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will work on overcoming Bradley's absence, Waiters could provide the needed backup in the backcourt. Smith, along with Rajon Rondo, could provide the necessary support from the bench. The NBA has allowed teams with a transaction window till July 1, where they can sign free agents for their team before heading to the Walt Disney World in Orlando.

JR Smith signs with Lakers: Was JR Smith Lakers contract and JR Smith trade finalized?

Free agent guard JR Smith has emerged as a leading candidate to replace Avery Bradley on the Lakers roster, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2020

JR Smith signs with Lakers: Will the Lakers sign JR Smith?

The 34-year-old free agent last played an NBA game in 2018 for the Cleveland Cavaliers. After the 2018 loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, Smith played a few games for the team during the 2018-19 season before being waived. He was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2004 and has played 15 NBA seasons. Smith has also played for the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. He won an NBA Championship with the Cavaliers and LeBron James in 2016, along with the 2013 NBA's Sixth Man Award with the New York Knicks.

(Image source: NBA official site)