JR Smith's Jersey Number Revealed By Agent Rich Paul After Signing With Lakers

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Lakers officially signed veteran guard JR Smith for the upcoming NBA restart on July 30. Smith has been signed to replace Avery Bradley, who opted out of the NBA restart at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. Rumours about the Lakers signing Smith were around for the entire 2019-20 season, with Smith even working out with the team in February.

JR Smith jersey number confirmed by Rich Paul: What will be the JR Smith jersey number with the LA Lakers?

J.R. Smith will wear No. 21 for the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent @RichPaul4 of @KlutchSports tells Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2020

JR Smith to Lakers: Rich Paul confirms JR Smith jersey number

Yahoo Sport revealed that Rich Paul stated the JR Smith jersey number will be 21. After reports about the Lakers finalising their deal with the 34-year-old star, some fans doubted Smith's ability to help the Lakers during their championship run. Smith had taken to Instagram to post a message which read – "Don’t assume you know me by what you heard; I grow daily. Your messenger might have outdated information.” Smith captioned the post with "#21' which fans assumed was a hint regarding the new JR Smith jersey number, which he did not confirm at the time. The previous JR Smith Jersey number was No. 5 with the Cavaliers, which is currently used by rookie Talen Horton-Tucker. He also wore No. 8 when he was with the Knicks. However, No. 8 (and No. 24) have been retired to honour late NBA legend, Kobe Bryant.

J.R. Smith joins the #LakeShow with the fourth-most 3-pointers in NBA Finals history. https://t.co/DH8UtiFupD — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 1, 2020

JR Smith to Lakers: Lakers and JR Smith confirm deal ahead of NBA restart

As per ESPN, Smith will earn $289,803 with the Lakers along with the $1.5 million he is receiving from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith's last NBA game was on November 19, 2018, when the Detroit Pistons defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-102. He requested a trade after the game but was waived by the team. In 2018, Smith made headlines for his blunder during the NBA Finals against Golden State Warriors, where he dribbled out the regulation clock and passed to George Hill rather than attempting a basket. While Smith might not get much time on the court like Bradley, his experience with LeBron James might give the Lakers an edge over their competitors.

Smith contract is for $289,803 and will now replace Avery Bradley on the eligible roster of players for Orlando. Smith is still being paid $1,456,667 this season (through 2021-22) from the Cavaliers. https://t.co/1dJdTb7Hk3 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 1, 2020

JR Smith to Lakers: LeBron James welcomes JR Smith's arrival

Smith worked out for the Lakers in February, before the team signed Dion Waiters. While Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will compensate for Bradley's absence, the Lakers' veteran bench is expected to provide more backcourt depth. Smith was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans and has played 15 seasons in the NBA. He played with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks before ending up with the Cavaliers and winning the 2016 NBA championship with LeBron James. Smith also won the Sixth Man award in 2013 while with the Knicks. After Smith's signing was confirmed, James welcomed him to the team via an Instagram story, saying that they were 'right back at it' like they never left.

JR Smith to Lakers: Magic Johnson congratulates Smith after Lakers sign JR Smith

Congratulations and welcome J.R. Smith to the @Lakers! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 2, 2020

(Image source: Lakers Twitter)