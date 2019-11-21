The Debate
Watch Kawhi Leonard Throw Monstrous Dunk Against Celtics, Clippers Bench Erupts

Basketball News

Kawhi Leonard scored a vicious dunk on Thursday to help the LA Clippers beat the Boston Celtics by 107-104 in overtime and improve their home record to 9-1

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, who missed the last three games with a knee injury, made an impactful return to the game with a monstrous dunk against the Boston Celtics to help his side to a 107-104 victory.  

Also Read | Clippers' Paul George Warns NBA Rivals Post Kawhi Leonard Return: 'We Will Pick You Apart'

Watch: Kawhi Leonard's vicious dunk

Kawhi Leonard Paul George for the Clippers

The vicious slam came late in the fourth quarter with the Clippers trailing by six points. With the Clippers chasing the game, Kawhi Leonard exploded past several defenders for the dunk. He drove down the lane and rose up over Celtics defender Daniel Theis before smashing it hard with his right hand.

The dunk was just the start of what was a wild finish at Staples Center between two of the most in-form teams in the NBA. In the final minute with the Celtics trailing 97-94, Jayson Tatum drilled a triple to tie the game on a play that could have been called for an offensive foul. The game then went to overtime after Leonard missed a potential game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.

Also Read | Toronto Raptors Coach Nick Nurse Reveals Kawhi Leonard's 'winning Mentality'

Clippers vs Celtics: Kawhi Leonard Paul George steer Clippers past Celtics

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Boston Celtics 107-104 in overtime at Staples Center in the first game of the season that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George played together. With the win, the Clippers improve their home form to 9-1 this season. Tatum led all scorers with 30 points and went 5-for-10 from three-point range. Kawhi Leonard finished the game with 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in 38 minutes of play.

Also Read | Warriors' Draymond Green Says Clippers Blew His Mind With Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Deals

Clippers vs Celtics: Stats

Also Read | NBA: LeBron James Or Kawhi Leonard - Who's The Real King Of Los Angeles?

