KB Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks From The Euro League

It will be a matchup of third-place versus 13th-place as Barcelona take on KB Baskonia at the Fernando Buesa Arena on Thursday, January 2 (Friday 1:30 am IST). Barcelona are fresh off a victory against their arch-rivals Real Madrid. Baskonia, on the other hand, are still reeling from the loss against Zaragoza in their last Euro League outing. Let's have a look at KB vs BAR Dream11 prediction and news.

KB vs BAR Dream11 preview

With the likes of Thomas Heurtel and Kevin Pangos failing to stamp their authority on Barcelona's point guard position, Adam Hanga has come to coach Svetislav Pesic's rescue. The two-time Hungarian League All-Star dropped a career-high 10 assists for Barcelona in their game against FC Bayern Munich earlier this season. Adam Hanga has rarely played in the point guard position, be it for Hungary or in the Euro League. However, Hanga has excelled in his new role for Barcelona and has also played a hand in their defensive resilience in their last couple of outings.

December belonged to @NikolaMirotic33 who walks away with the MVP of the month award!



Mirotic was the driving force as @FCBbasket went 5-0 this month and sit atop the standings joint in first place! #GameON pic.twitter.com/6gehxwa9pZ — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) December 30, 2019

Elsewhere on the court, Nikola Mirotic has also come to the fore for Barcelona this season. Barcelona went 5-0 in December, courtesy of Mirotic's exploits. The fact that they are now joined in a three-way tie for first place played a big part in Mirotic securing the MVP of the Month for December. Interestingly, Nikola Mirotic is the first Barcelona player to win the MVP of the Month award since Ante Tomic in March 2014.

Here is the KB vs BAR Dream11 prediction and KB vs BAR Dream11 team.

KB vs BAR Dream11 team

Point-guard - Malcolm Delaney

Shooting-guards - Cory Higgins, Nik Stauskas

Small-forward - Adam Hanga

Power-forwards - Nikola Mirotic (SP), Tornike Shengelia

Centres - Youssoupha Fall, Ilimane Diop

KB vs BAR Dream11 prediction

The gulf between Baskonia and Barcelona totals up to 10 places on the Euro League table. Barcelona are also in a three-way battle for first place. Our prediction for the KB vs BAR game, therefore, is a comfortable win for Barcelona.