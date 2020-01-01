Raptors Reporter Reveals Untold Story About Vince Carter’s Famous 2000 NBA Dunk Contest

Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter is currently playing his last season in the NBA. The 42-year-old made his retirement announcement in the off-season via ESPN. Widely regarded as the greatest dunker in NBA history, the former Toronto Raptors star has a career average of 30.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Vince Carter just announced on The Jump that this upcoming year will be his final year playing in the NBA pic.twitter.com/XFQGFJ14WK — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 5, 2019

Also Read | Toronto Raptors Pull Off Biggest NBA Comeback In Decade Against Mavericks

Watch: The story of Vince Carter's Dunk Contest

While the NBA prepares to bid farewell to the 8-time NBA All-Star, untold stories of Vince Carter's Dunk contest are making the rounds on the internet. Speaking to Fantastics View, Toronto Raptors reporter Paul Jones revealed that he had a word with Vince Carter just minutes prior to the NBA Slam dunk contest in 2000. It makes for an interesting read.

Vince Carter looks back on his iconic between-the-legs dunk in the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend in Oracle Arena. pic.twitter.com/vd3FKASBNR — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2019

Also Read | Raptors Vs Pacers Highlights: Pacers Trump Kyle Lowry's 30 Pts To End Raptors' Winning Run

After a 2-year hiatus, the Slam Dunk contest returned to the NBA with some high fanfare. The then Raptors star Vince Carter was the favourite to win the contest. But when interviewed, Paul Jones revealed that he did not feel like Carter could go out there and actually win it. While practising at the Air Canada gym, Carter shared a few words with Jones. Despite being hyped as ever, Carter seemed to remain humble as he rather chose to praise the other great dunkers and his opponents on the night - Tracy McGrady, Jerry Stackhouse and Steve Francis.

"IT'S OVER."



Nineteen years ago today, Vinsanity put on a SHOW at the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest! 😱#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/wglbZUx9F2 — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 12, 2019

Also Read | Gilgeous-Alexander, Paul Lead Thunder Past Raptors

Vince Carter did eventually won the contest, scoring 100 points in the first round, before registering 95 points in the final. Francis took second place while his then Raptors teammate McGrady finished third. At 42, Carter continues to play a secondary role for the Atlanta Hawks. He has averaged 15.7 minutes per game, registering 5.2 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist for the Hawks. He astonishingly dropped 15 points (season-high) against the New York Knicks on December 18, 2019. This season's Slam Dunk contest is scheduled for Sunday, February 15, 2020.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Will Raptors Bid For Giannis Antetokounmpo In 2021?