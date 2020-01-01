The Debate
Kobe Bryant Scoring 60 Points For Lakers On Farewell Recalled As NBA's Moment Of 2010s

Basketball News

Kobe Bryant's 20 years with the Lakers saw him win 5 NBA championships. The Lakers legend called time on his NBA career in the most impressive fashion.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe Bryant

NBA star LeBron James' "decision" saga and the Warriors' utter dominance over a 73-game winning record were just some of the most memorable moments of the decade. If a survey were to be conducted regarding the best NBA moment of the decade, the aforementioned incidents would surely rank in the top five. However, several NBA players agreed that Kobe Bryant's final game was the NBA's moment of the decade. 

Also Read | LeBron James Fulfils Dying Fan's Wish At Clippers Vs Lakers On Christmas Day

Watch: Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's NBA finale

Montrezl Harrell, Trae Young, Kevin Love & DeMar DeRozan's moment of the decade

Kobe Bryant's final game in the NBA was akin to a Hollywood script. After such a build-up to his last hurrah, Bryant called an end to his career in the most Kobe Bryant way possible. The Lakers legend registered a massive 60 points against Utah Jazz to lead the Lakers to a 101-96 win at the Staples Center on the night. Kobe Bryant's mammoth 60-point display pushed the Lakers to a win after they seemed on the edge for the majority of the game. Interestingly, Kobe Bryant's 60-point display against Utah Jazz that season was also the highest-scoring game in the NBA that year. While the stakes weren't that high for the Lakers that evening at the Staples Center, Kobe Bryant outscored Utah Jazz all by himself in Q4 to ensure his NBA finale was one of the best the league has ever seen. 

Also Read | Lakers Team Of The Decade Ft. Kobe Bryant, LeBron James And Pau Gasol

Also Read | LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving Lace Up Kobe Bryant's Decade-long Nike Kobe 4

Recently, when the NBA asked a number of players to pick their favourite moment of the decade, the likes of Montrezl Harrell, Trae Young, Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan picked Kobe Bryant's final game as the NBA's moment of the decade. Interestingly, Kobe Bryant dropped 60 points at the Staples Center on the same night when the Golden State Warriors broke the record for most wins in an NBA season. 

Also Read | Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan And Kevin Garnett Lead The List For NBA Hall Of Fame

Published:
