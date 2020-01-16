Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving's Adorable Interaction With A Kid Wins NBA Fans Over: WATCH

Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were captured in a video where they turn back and say smile to a kid calling out their name. The kid, Peter, is a child model who has worked with brands like Gap and Ralph Lauren. He even has a YouTube channel called The DASHBoard.

Peter calls out to Durant first, while both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are standing together. He later calls Kevin Durant again, who finally looks back and gives the kid a huge smile. Kyrie looks back after he was seated as well, turning around and asking Peter how he's doing. After Kyrie talks to him, Peter shies away and smiles at the camera.

After the game, Peter posted the video on his Instagram which was shared on Twitter later. Peter captioned the video saying that he is a big Nets fan and mentioned that both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving said hi to him. He even added that he has been playing since he is two and wants to become an NBA player when he grows up.

NBA 2019-20: Kyrie Irving returns to the court after 26 games

Kevin Durant, who was sidelined from playing due to a right shoulder injury, returned during the Atlanta Hawks vs Nets game. He led the Nets to a 108-86 blowout victory while scoring 21 points in 20 minutes and shooting 10-of-11 from the field. In a post-game interview, Irving admitted that he had missed the game and was glad to be back. However, the Nets have lost both their next games against the Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers respectively.

Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined Brooklyn Nets during offseason last year. They had reportedly decided to join the team together. Durant suffered from an Achilles heel injury during last season's NBA Finals. He is expected to miss the entire NBA 2019-20 season.

