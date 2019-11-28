Kevin Durant Defends Under-fire Kyrie Irving After 329-word Emotional Instagram Rant

It’s been a tough start to the ongoing NBA season for the likes of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets squad. The Nets lie seventh in the Eastern Conference table and suffered a 121-110 loss to Boston Celtics at TD Garden this morning. One of the highlights of the Celtics vs Nets match was all the negative comments directed toward former Celtics star - Kyrie Irving.

Boston Celtics taunt injured Kyrie Irving

Celtics crowd taunts Kyrie despite his absence https://t.co/UIeCEH6snw pic.twitter.com/vRUWaAT9Xh — ESPNBoston (@ESPNBoston) November 28, 2019

Kevin Durant backs Brooklyn Nets teammate - Kyrie Irving

You’re obsessed. Seek help king — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 28, 2019

Brooklyn Nets' fresh recruit Kyrie Irving took to Instagram to express his frustration at all the hate being directed towards him on social media from Celtics fans. In a 329 word rant, Irving mentioned how he has been subjected to continuous negative comments across social media which have ultimately taken a toll on his mental health as well. While the former Celtics player received support from certain sections of NBA fans, Celtics fans remained unsympathetic to Irving's ongoing woes. However, Irving's Brooklyn Nets teammate Kevin Durant was quick to come to the rescue of his teammate as he took on an online Celtics troll and asked the latter to back off and seek help. Kyrie Irving missed the return to Boston as he did not make the trip with the Brooklyn Nets squad as he continues recovery on a shoulder injury.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving booed at TD Garden

Boston fans with "Kyrie Sucks" chants as the Celtics host the Nets.



Kyrie Irving isn't even playing. 😳pic.twitter.com/nxqgIgKZHS — Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 28, 2019

