Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Trolled On Twitter As Nets Lose To New York Rivals Knicks

There was a massacre of sorts at the Barclays Center on Thursday night. New York Knicks entered the game against the Brooklyn Nets on the back of a three-game losing streak. Before a sellout crowd of over 17,000 people, however, the Knicks arrested their losing slide and registered a 94-82 win over the Brooklyn Nets on the night. With the Nets failing to put on any kind of show against the visiting New York Knicks, all Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could do at the Barclays Center was sulk on the bench as the Knicks decimated the Nets.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving pictured sulking during Nets' loss

During Free Agency last summer, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were not short of options to switch teams in the NBA. While it was widely believed that both, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would sign up with the Knicks in the summer, the duo decided to move to New York's other team, the Brooklyn Nets. With the Nets suffering a blowout loss against the Knicks, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving appeared pensive on the bench. Naturally, Twitter captured the duo sulking during the Knicks' decimation of the Nets.

The nets are just a sitcom these days — Dejounte Worry (@basketbooler) December 27, 2019

Checking in on Knicks-Nets: pic.twitter.com/Wr0Loc5R5b — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 27, 2019

While the Nets may have emerged as one of the biggest winners of the Free Agency in the summer, they were also privy to the fact that Kevin Durant would not feature for them this year. Durant suffered an Achilles injury during the 2019 NBA Finals with the Warriors. However, Kevin Durant's absence was compounded by the injury Kyrie Irving sustained this season. Kyrie Irving has now missed 18 straight games for the Nets this season, owing to his shoulder injury. However, Caris LeVert is nearing a return for the Nets.

