Kevin Durant Believes Chris Paul Is A Hall Of Famer Despite Not Winning An NBA Title

This entire year, there have been countless Chris Paul trade rumours in the NBA. While the Oklahoma City Thunder star has been linked with many teams, recent reports paired him with the Los Angeles Lakers. As the Lakers might need a third star to support LeBron James and Anthony Davis this upcoming season, various reports claim Paul might be the perfect choice for the team. However, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant does not seem to agree.

Also read | Kevin Durant trolls comedian and Knicks superfan Anthony Isaacs on Twitter

Kevin Durant on Chris Paul HOF future

Gotta love the fact that KD is willing to debate hoops with anyone 😂 pic.twitter.com/3F6CKmUU8k — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 3, 2020

Along with his talents on the court, Durant is also famous for engaging with fans on social media. Most recently, Durant chose to reply to a comment by a Lakers' fan, who commented on Chris Paul's Hall of Fame status and a possible Lakers trade. Musician Maxxkii wrote about sending Paul to the Lakers, which he claimed was the only thing keeping the guard from the Hall of Fame conversation.

Durant called out the Lakers fan in his response. As per the Nets star, Paul is "already" a Hall of Famer, despite not winning a title yet. Maxxkii even wrote about the Lakers probably parting ways with Rajon Rondo, which means they might need a new guard for the next season.

Also read | How Barack Obama's phone call with LeBron James and Chris Paul saved the NBA season

The comment was made on a post discussing Paul's trade, which stated that the 35-year-old wants to play in either New York and Los Angeles. While Paul has played fewer postseasons, he is regarded as one of the best point guards today. He was responsible for the OKC's success this year, even though they lost to the Houston Rockets in the playoffs.

More reports have stated that if the Thunder are looking to rebuild, they might consider trading Paul. The New York Knicks are also reported to be interested in having Paul join their side. At this time, the Knicks are one of the few teams who might be able to afford Paul's contract.

Also read | Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving team up for a new signature sneaker collab

Chris Paul NBA stats

In the #NBAPlayoffs, Chris Paul has scored 18 points in 15 clutch minutes with 50-50-100 shooting splits.



6:30pm/et: MIA/MIL, Game 2

9:00pm/et: OKC/HOU, GAME 7



ESPN Tune-In Tidbits: https://t.co/W0niBpahNO pic.twitter.com/WmjohJ6z8b — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) September 2, 2020

This season, Paul led the Thunder to a 44-28 regular season, even making it to the 2020 playoffs. With a 21.3-point average, CP3 pushed the series against the Rockets to seven games. This season, Paul scored 17.6 points and 6.7 assists per game while shooting an impressive 48.9% from the ground and 36.5% from the three-point range.

Also read | Chris Paul trade rumours: OKC Thunder star apparently prefers LA or NY as next destination

(Image credits: AP)