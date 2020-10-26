Kevin Durant Trolls Comedian And Knicks Superfan Anthony Isaacs On Twitter

Last year, Kevin Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets via free agency. While Durant maintained that he never meant to sign with the New York Knicks. However, rumours said otherwise.

Former NY Knicks President Steve Mills traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks in an effort to clear cap space for Durant and another possible player. In the end, Durant (and Kyrie Irving)ended up signing with the Nets. Throughout the year, Knicks fans spoke about Durant's decision, which he said he took because he did not want to be responsible for a team.

Anthony Isaacs comedian and Knicks fan comments under KD's Twitter, Nets star trolls Isaacs in return

The football team >>>>>>> the cow boys — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 25, 2020

The Knicks >>>>> the Nets — Anthony Isaacs (@iSpeakComedy) October 25, 2020

Any comedian>>>>>>you — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 25, 2020

Damn you got me. — Anthony Isaacs (@iSpeakComedy) October 25, 2020

This weekend, Durant posted a tweet not in favour of the Cowboys. Comedian Anthony Isaacs, who also runs the Knicks Nation account with over 14,000 followers, commented on Durant's tweet, stating that the Knicks are much better than the Nets. Durant ended up replaying to Isaacs, letting him that any comedian was better than Isaacs. "Damn you got me," Isaacs replied, ending their conversations.

Last month, Durant had revealed why he chose to go to the Nets. The 31-year-old star said he never cared about "being on Broadway" and was only there to "play ball and chill". “So I felt like that’s what Brooklyn embodied,’’ Durant continued. Earlier this year, he had spoken about wanting to live in New York. He further explained that he and the Nets are quiet and only focus on basketball. "We’re just going to hoop and build something new in Brooklyn.”

Durant even addressed the rumours speaking about his move to the Knicks. As per the two-time NBA champion, they were just rumours by the media. That was just the media putting that out there," Durant said, speaking how he did not sign a three-year deal in 2018. The rumours, according to Durant, also increased after his one-year deal.

Kevin Durant brings up a good point concerning those who want him to stop answering questions about the Knicks: everybody wanted to hear from him on this topic, and he gets to choose when he addresses it. pic.twitter.com/NRIEWu3Alc — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) September 20, 2020

Durant is expected to make his debut with the Nets during the 2020-21 season. Last year, the Nets star injured himself during the 2019 Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors. Durant tore his Achilles heel, which sidelined him for the entire 2019-20 campaign with the Nets. In March, Durant also tested positive for COVID-19. Even Irving, who was out after surgery, is expected to return with Durant.

(Image credits: AP)