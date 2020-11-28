Kevin Durant Calls Michael Jordan 'God' And 'unmatched', Rubbishes Comparisons With Him

Kevin Durant, per his own words, does not want to be involved in a Michael Jordan debate. The two-time NBA champion has chosen the Chicago Bulls legend over him, which was a result of a fan defending him over Max Kellerman's words on Jordan scoring more efficiently. Known for his quirky and to-the-point responses to fans, Durant jumped into the argument, only to dismiss his fan's point.

Also read | LaVar Ball calls chances of epic showdown with Michael Jordan in their 50s 'unrealistic'

Kevin Durant on NBA best scorers debate

.@KendrickPerkins called Kevin Durant the best scorer of all time.@maxkellerman: “Michael Jordan not only scored more than KD, won more than KD, but scored more efficiently than KD.” pic.twitter.com/Xpi0nJ5u2M — First Take (@FirstTake) November 25, 2020

You old heads drive me nuts. Michael Jordan is 6’6. @KDTrey5 is 6’11 can shoot from all three levels, 90% free throw shooter, and can ball handle and move like a point guard. If he wanted to get 35 a night like Jordan, he could. That is the definition of unguardable 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/5Dhaux9p1n — Dante Keys (@dkeys7193) November 26, 2020

Mj is one of one, God level, unmatched, unparalled, a pure master at this shit. I’m still watching his games to learn. Leave me out of it please — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 26, 2020

Kendrick Perkins was recently on ESPN's First Take with Max Kellerman – who questioned the former's choice of Durant being the most efficient scorer. Perkins defended his claim, bringing up Jordan not finishing in the 50-90-40 club. While fans continued to argue in the comments, one fan chose to call Kellerman out. Per the fan, if Durant wanted 35 a night like Jordan did, he could. "That is the definition of unguardable".

Also read | Is Kevin Durant trying to get Raptors' Serge Ibaka to sign for the Nets?

The Brooklyn Nets star remained unimpressed with the response. "Mj is one of one, God level, unmatched, unparalled, a pure master at this shit. I’m still watching his games to learn. Leave me out of it please", Durant said.

Michael Jordan stats

Jordan is regarded as the GOAT by many, having won six titles for the Chicago Bulls in eight years. He averaged 30.1 points per game, while shooting 49.7% from the field. Many argued that while Durant is an efficient scorer, he is no match for Jordan, who won 10 scoring titles in 11 years. Some fans also dragged in the LeBron James vs Michael Jordan debate, which has been widely discussed following his 2020 NBA title.

Also read | Was MJ good at baseball? Michael Jordan stats during his baseball career

In the same First Take talk with Perkins, they discussed the Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant duo when compared to Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Davis and James led the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th NBA title this October, while Durant will be returning to the court for the first time after the 2019 NBA Finals. Kyrie, who had his arthroscopic surgery for a shoulder ailment, was also unable to finish his season with the Brooklyn Nets.

Both stars are expected to make a highly-anticipated debut this upcoming season, starting December 22. As per NBA's 'subject to change' preseason schedule, the duo will be making their debut for the Nets on December 13 against the Washington Wizards. NBA Camp will begin from December 1.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are scheduled to play their first preseason game on Dec. 13 against the Wizards. Full preseason schedule: pic.twitter.com/F6m21KrGUQ — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) November 27, 2020

Also read | LeBron James chosen as NBA GOAT over MJ by 29 US states after 2020 title win: LeBron James vs Michael Jordan

(Image credits: AP, Kevin Durant Instagram)