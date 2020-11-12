Is Kevin Durant Trying To Get Raptors' Serge Ibaka To Sign For The Nets?

After being sidelined for over a year, Kevin Durant will make his comeback with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2020-21 NBA season. For the coming season, the Nets have altered various sections of their franchise, which includes the presence of Durant and Kyrie Irving, along with new head coach Steve Nash. As per recent reports, Durant is now trying to recruit Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka.

Kevin Durant recruiting Serge Ibaka for Nets' 2020-21 NBA season

Kevin Durant to Serge Ibaka last year:



"Maybe we get one together."

As per Forbes Sports' Mike Mazzeo, Kevin Durant is trying to get former OKC Thunder Serge Ibaka to sign with the Nets. Ibaka will be paid $5.7 million this year, along with $18 million over the next three years. The report adds that Durant is aiming for a title with the Nets and wants Ibaka to sign as a free agent just like he did.

While Ibaka could benefit the team, he might not be paid the same amount by the Nets. Last season, the 31-year-old veteran made $23.3 million. Both Ibaka and Durant have been friends since they played for OKC Thunder. Earlier this year, Ibaka had also referred to Durant as his brother, stating that they are very close.

Durant had also appeared on Ibaka's cooking show last year “How Hungry Are You?”, where he talked about them teaming up to win an NBA title. Ibaka averaged 15.1 points and 8.1 rebounds this year while shooting an impressive 51.2% from the field. However, teams like the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Dallas Mavericks and Trail Blazers are also reported to be interested in Ibaka. A week ago, Ibaka followed the Lakers on Twitter, speaking speculation about a move to LA.

However, reports add that rumours about Ibaka going to the Nets have been around for some time. In January, Caron Butler spoke about Durant and Irving having targets they want to pursue for the 2020-21 campaign. He added that they both have "leverage" and know exactly who they want to play with.

Stoudemire and Nash formed the league's lethal pick-and-roll duo for years in Phoenix -- one Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are sure to duplicate. Stoudemire will focus on player development in Brooklyn, sources said. https://t.co/t1eXm2TuSZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 23, 2020

