LaVar Ball Calls Chances Of Epic Showdown With Michael Jordan In Their 50s 'unrealistic'

Years ago, LaVar Ball had spoken about NBA legend Michael Jordan, confident that he would have beaten him in a one-on-one contest. This month, the Charlotte Hornets – owned by Jordan – drafted LaVar's son LaMelo Ball as their No.3 pick. Fans had been quick to revisit LaVar's words, joking about their 'rivalry' as Hornets drafted LaMelo.

LaVar Ball thinks his showdown with Michael Jordan is now unrealistic

While talking to TMZ Sports, the former NBA player stated his current views on his showdown with Jordan. As per the 53-year-old, a showdown between the two is not realistic, as they are both over 50 now. Their rivalry was started by LaVar himself in 2017. In another interview, LaMelo also chose Jordan to win the showdown.

“I don't think it's gonna happen. And I think we know how it would turn out, to be honest...but I mean that is my pops and my boss, so I'm on both sides now."



LaMelo Ball on if we'll see LaVar Ball and MIchael Jordan play 1-on-1 👀pic.twitter.com/MkghQZZMSs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 20, 2020

During an interview with USA Today's Josh Peter, LaVar Ball had spoken about Jordan, and how he was sure he would win during a one-on-one. "I would just back (Jordan) in and lift him off the ground and call a foul every time he fouls me when I do a jump hook to the right or the left. He cannot stop me one-on-one," LaVar stated, speaking of how he would "kill" Jordan one-on-one.

Jordan has addressed the issue once during a basketball camp in August 2017. The six-time NBA Champion refused to entertain the idea, stating that he was answering only because he was asked the question. "I don't think he could beat me if I was one-legged," Jordan said, adding that LaVar averaged only 2.2 points per game.

.@Lavarbigballer settles the GOAT debate between Jordan and LeBron:



“When you have losses on your record, you can’t be the GOAT. So it’s always going to be Michael Jordan until my boys succeed that, which is going to happen.” pic.twitter.com/Ro8yoNFTaD — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) November 24, 2020

Shortly after the 2020 NBA Draft, LaVar Ball chose Jordan as his GOAT over LeBron James – who just won his fourth NBA title. He stated how one measures the GOAT by victories, and what one does during those. "I ain't talking about you got 12 rings and you've been on five different teams," he said, adding that one needs to reach the finals and be the main guy all the times.

LaMelo Ball to Hornets: Michael Jordan on LaMelo Ball?

As of now, the Chicago Bulls legend is yet to comment on LaMelo Ball being drafted to the team. Reports had already hinted at the team favouring LaMelo, wanting to rebuild and move towards a clean cap sheet. Known for his quick shooting, the young star finished the NBL season while averaging 17 points and 7.5 rebounds. While his injury cut his season short, the 19-year-old had back-to-back triple-doubles for the Hawks.

