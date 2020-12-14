Kevin Durant Finally Makes Debut For The Nets, Returns To Court After Incredible 552 Days

Kevin Durant has finally made his debut for the Brooklyn Nets. Durant, who missed the entire season after his Achilles injury during the NBA Finals against Toronto Raptors, had to wait a few more months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Durant contracted the virus in March, and was not amongst players who travelled to the NBA bubble. However, with Kyrie Irving and Durant both back on the court, the Nets are now being considered title contenders for 2021.

Durant returns to the NBA court after a 552-day wait

The comeback is on.



🎥 15 points in the preseason debut for @KDTrey5 🎥 pic.twitter.com/tPywmhuTIN — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 14, 2020

"Man, it felt good," Durant said while speaking to Yes Network, happy to be back after June 10, 2019. Durant joined the Nets last year during the offseason, leaving the Golden State Warriors even though he was injured. Later, Durant added that while he knows the circumstances are different now, he hopes fans enjoyed watching the game on TV.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still going on, the NBA will have no (or limited number) of fans in attendance. While Durant will be back, he won't be able to play against an audience he is used to. He even spoke about being anxious and nervous, as this is the moment he though about for so long.

The wait is over. @KDTrey5 returns to the NBA floor for the first time in 552 days tonight.



🗣️ KEVIN DURANT IS BACK pic.twitter.com/DPGYYra27V — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2020

Dwyane Wade on Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Nets debut

Seeing Steph, KD and Kyrie back hooping feels right! Also Brooklyn is about to be a problem 🍿 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) December 14, 2020

Nets vs Wizards preseason game: KD, Irving beat Wizards 119-114

Though Durant might have been a little nervous, he dropped 15 points during their game against the Wizards. He played around 24 minutes, helping the Nets with a 119-114 score. Steve Nash – the new head coach – spoke about Durant's debut, stating that while it is one thing to be back, it is something else to return and look "explosive".

Durant and Irving were together for nine minutes and 27 seconds. Durant went 3-for-3 from the field during that time, while Irving scored 12 points on 5-for-6 from the field. The Nets took a 30-18 lead after that, extending it to 26 points during the second period. Russell Westbrook, who would have made his debut with the Wizards, sat the game out.

Kyrie Irving points: 18 PTS, 1 REB, 4 ASTS

Rui Hachimura points: 18 PTS, 4 REBS

Troy Brown Jr points: 14 PTS, 6 REBS, 5 ASTS

Kevin Durant points: 15 PTS. 3 REBS, 3 ASTS

Deni Avdija points: 15 PTS, 4 REBS, 2 ASTS

Spencer Dinwiddie points: 10 PTS, 6 REBS, 7 ASTS

Thomas Bryant points: 10 PTS, 5 REBS, 5 ASTS

Raul Neto points: 17 PTS, 3 REBS, 6 ASTS

Moritz Wagner points: 13 PTS, 7 REBS

Landry Shamet points: 13 PTS, 3 REBS

Taurean Prince points: 11 PTS, 2 REBS, 1 AST

(Image credits: AP)