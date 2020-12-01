Kevin Durant Reaches Partnership Agreement With 2K Sports, Will Work On Game Development

Like most fans, Kevin Durant has always enjoyed playing NBA 2K. While he was knocked out of the 2K20 tournament earlier during the COVID-19-induced hiatus, the two-time NBA champion seems to be making long-term plans with the company. As per reports, Durant and 2K Sports have apparently reached a "long-term partnership agreement" on Monday (Tuesday IST).

Also read | Kevin Durant calls Michael Jordan 'God' and 'unmatched', rubbishes comparisons with him

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and 2K Sports reach a partnership to collaborate on game development

Exclusive: @KDTrey5 & @NBA2K announce a first-of-its-kind partnership. What do you want to see from the KD & 2K collaboration? pic.twitter.com/rHBFy4SFmi — The Boardroom (@boardroom) November 30, 2020

Along with the deal, Durant will reportedly replace rookie Zion Williamson as the cover athlete for the mobile game. Additionally, Durant will also work on various "game development and creative" aspects with the company, possibly hinting at a whole new game or edition.

In 2015, Durant was on the cover of NBA 2K15. Before that, Durant, along with Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose has also featured on NBA 2K13's cover. In the NBA 2K Tournament played, the 32-year-old was beaten and eliminated by Derrick Jones Jr.

Also read | Is Kevin Durant trying to get Raptors' Serge Ibaka to sign for the Nets?

Kevin Durant endorsements with Nike, Google

Apart from his NBA salary and investments, Durant's large chunk of earnings come from $35 million worth of endorsements. His deal with Nike is currently worth $300 million. He signed an extension in 2014, lasting through 2024. Additionally, he also endorses brands like Google and the Alaska air group.

Also read | Kevin Durant believes Chris Paul is a Hall of Famer despite not winning an NBA title

Kevin Durant net worth

As per Forbes, Durant's net worth currently stands at $170 million, which makes Durant one of the richest NBA players of all time. Recent reports state the 31-year-old star spends his fortune on various investments, cars, properties and charities. Durant has reportedly invested in over 30 businesses in the US as of 2019. Coinbase, Rubrik, LimeBike, Postmates, The Player’s Tribune and investment app Acorns are some of the businesses Durant has purchased stock in.

Kevin Durant salary with the Nets

He is currently signed to a four-year, $164 million contract with the Nets. For his final year with the team, Durant will have a player option available. In 2019, he made a $1 million as Nets made the playoffs.

(Disclaimer: The above Kevin Durant net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Also read | Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving team up for a new signature sneaker collab

(Image credits: AP, 2K site)