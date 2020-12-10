Kevin Durant Claims James Harden Trade Rumours Don't Affect Him As New NBA Season Nears

With the 2020-21 season nearing, fans are speculating about James Harden's next move. While the Houston Rockets guard has reportedly asked for a trade, the team seems to be having difficulty finalizing a deal. Since the Rockets disappointing exit from the 2020 NBA playoffs, Harden has been linked to the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, where he wants to aim for an NBA title.

Also read | James Harden is ready to play for 76ers, or any other title contender in the league: Harden trade

Kevin Durant addresses James Harden trade rumours

KD says "I don't think about James Harden at all."

Says he likes the Nets team and they have a chance to compete for a title. pic.twitter.com/vEdhAyX91D — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) December 9, 2020

During a recent interview, Durant ended up addressing the various Harden rumours. While speculations about Harden's future with the Rockets make rounds, Durant has made it clear that he does not think about Harden at all, and is looking forward to starting the season with the Nets.

“I don’t think about James Harden at all,” Durant while on a Zoom call, adding that Harden does not play on their team yet. While Harden reportedly wanted to play alongside Durant and Kyrie Irving, the former apparently was not keen on such a deal. Durant also spoke about the theories earlier, saying they are 'made up'.

Also read | James Harden misses first Rockets team practice, fans calls out star being at strip club: Harden rumours

Durant also spoke about the season, not wanting to predict an outcome. With a healthy Durant and Irving back on the court, fans are already looking at the team as this year's top contenders for the title. However, the Nets star believes it is too early in the season to say anything, though he knows the team is capable of doing it. "We got guys that have been in the playoff runs, have been in Game 7s so it’s always important to have that much experience and knowledge within the group and we’ll see where we go from here".

Also read | James Harden Nets trade?: Brooklyn has a 'verbal agreement' with Rockets for blockbuster NBA move

Teams would be reluctant to give up the assets required to get a player of Harden’s caliber without confidence that he would be willing to remain long-term. Few contenders have ability to furnish Houston with the combination of assets that it’s seeking to consider dealing Harden. https://t.co/VQlSZCrUAa — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 8, 2020

On the other hand, while a Nets deal might not solidify, Harden is apparently ready to play for any title contender. He was even linked to the Golden State Warriors briefly, who reportedly made a call to the Rockets for a deal involving Harden. Rockets, however, are in no rush to trade their All-Star guard.

Also read | Kevin Durant denies talking to James Harden over potential Brooklyn Nets move

(Image credits: AP)