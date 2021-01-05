Kevin Durant Set To Quarantine For 1 Week, Will Miss Four Games Amidst COVID-19 Scare

Kevin Durant’s bright start to life at Brooklyn Nets has reportedly hit a roadblock as the 32-year-old faces a seven-day quarantine period. The former Golden State Warriors returned to the NBA after more than a year out with injuries and has become the fulcrum of the Nets offence along with Kyrie Irving. Durant’s absence will be a huge blow to head coach Steve Nash, with Brooklyn currently 3-4 in the East, having lost four of their last five games.

Also Read: Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Both Miss Game Winning Shots As Nets Lose By 1 Point

Kevin Durant quarantine: Kevin Durant misses 4 games after exposure to COVID-19

According to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is facing a one week quarantine under the NBA health and safety protocols following exposure to a person who tested positive for COVID-19. The Nets will be without Durant for a run of four games beginning Tuesday against Utah Jazz and continuing through Thursday (Philadelphia 76ers), Friday (Memphis Grizzlies) and Sunday (Oklahoma City Thunder). If Durant continues to test negative for the coronavirus, the soonest he can return will be against the Denver Nuggets on January 12.

Also Read: Stephen Curry Cites Michael Jordan Meme After 62-point Game Vs Blazers

Nets star Kevin Durant is expected to require seven days of quarantine before returning to action due to contact tracing/exposure to COVID-19, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 4, 2021

The report further stated that Kevin Durant has continued to register coronavirus antibodies and tested negative for the virus three times in recent days and had tested positive for the same in May. However, the NBA's COVID-19 protocols do not distinguish between players who have antibodies and those who do not. Family members and close contacts of NBA players are allowed to be regularly tested for the coronavirus, and a player enters contact tracing/quarantine protocols once individual tests positive.

Also Read: Chris Wood Signs $41M Deal Five Years After Girlfriend Dumped Him For Being Undrafted

Brooklyn Nets @HSpecialSurgery Status Report for tomorrow night's game vs. Utah:



Durant (health and safety protocols) - OUT



Dinwiddie (partially torn ACL, right knee) - OUT



Claxton (right knee tendinopathy) - OUT — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 4, 2021

Kevin Durant is a vital cog in the Nets offense and head coach Steve Nash will have to limit the damage suffered in his absence. The 32-year-old's quarantine means that the onus will be on Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert to create shots for the rest of the team as they look to turn a corner on their recent poor form. Durant, who missed the entirety of the 2019/20 NBA season, has made a startling return, averaging 28.2 points, 7 rebounds and 4.8 assists so far this season. The ex-GSW star last played 38 minutes in the Nets’ loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday. He tallied 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Also Read: Steph Curry Silences Critics On Social Media After Career-high 62 Points, NBA World Reacts

(Image Courtesy: NBA.com)