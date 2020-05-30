LeBron James, Steph Curry Among NBA Players In Forbes List Of Highest-paid Athletes

Forbes recently released their list of the world’s highest-paid athletes 2020. While Roger Federer tops the list followed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, LeBron James is the highest-paid NBA player on the list. James is ranked at number seven with an income of $88.2 million. Other NBA players in Forbes list are Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant on Forbes list of highest-paid athletes

According to Forbes, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is the highest-paid NBA player, followed by Golden State Warriors Steph Curry ($74.4 million) and Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant ($63.9 million). While only these three players are in the top ten, Forbes reports that there are a total 35 NBA players on Forbes' list (same as last year), which is more than any other sport. Houston Rockets Russell Westbrook narrowly misses the top ten mark and is ranked at number 12 with an income of $57 million. Rockets James Harden ($47.8 million) and Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetkounmpo ($47.6 million) follow at number 17 and 18.

As per the list, James' NBA salary is $28.2 million, but his endorsements bring in $60 million. Curry earns $30.4 million, while his endorsements bring in the remaining $44 million. Durant earns $28.9 from his NBA contract and $35 million from his endorsement. As per last year's list, James ($89 million), Curry ($79.8 million) and Durant ($65.4 million) were on the list but were ranked eighth, ninth and tenth respectively. While their income is reported to be less than in 2019, the NBA stars have jumped up three spots each as Canelo Alvarez, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers are no longer in the top 10.

Forbes highest paid athletes 2020 list: NBA players in Forbes list

Top ten athletes on Forbes' list

Roger Federer (tennis) – $106.3 million

Cristiano Ronaldo (soccer) – $105 million

Lionel Messi (soccer) – $104 million

Neymar (soccer) – $95.5 million

LeBron James (basketball) – $88.2 million

Stephen Curry (basketball) – $74.4 million

Kevin Durant (basketball) – $63.9 million

Tiger Woods (golf) – $62.3 million

Kirk Cousins (football) – $60.5 million

Carson Wentz (football) – $59.1 million

