LeBron James And Kevin Durant Officially Released Their First Rap Song Back In 2018

In 2017, LeBron James and Kevin Durant surprised everyone when a clip of the LeBron and Kevin Durant rap track 'It Ain't Easy' was leaked online. Recorded in 2011, the song was released after seven years. According to reports, "It Ain't Easy" was recorded during the 2011 NBA lockout.

The song "It Ain't Easy" was recorded when Kevin Durant visited LeBron James in Akron, Ohio. The song is a three-part song, where LeBron James fills in the second verse, while Durant made the beats in his free time. When asked about the rap, LeBron James and Durant revealed that they wanted to keep it private.

As it was leaked in 2017, producer and engineer Franky Stewart decided to release it a year later, as they didn't want it to be out there without taking credit for their work. He even added that he helped LeBron James record, as he was less sure of himself. While Durant had previously rapped, James was taught a little by Stewart. According to the producer, LeBron James not knowing how to do something made the player appear "normal" to Stewart.

LeBron and Kevin Durant rap: KD last talked about the rap on Taylor Rooks' show Take It There

During the interview, Durant and Rooks spoke about Durant's various rap songs with players like LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay. While his song with James is already available, he stated that his songs with the others would never be revealed. Durant's interview with Rooks was probably his last appearance before being diagnosed with COVID-19. The player had just confirmed that he would be sitting out the entire NBA season while recovering from his Achilles heel injury. Before his diagnosis, Durant was suspected to make a return if the NBA returned in June.

Kevin Durant coronavirus update

Last week, Kevin Durant was confirmed as one of the ten NBA players to have COVID-19. Along with Durant, three other unnamed Brooklyn Nets player were also said to have been infected. James and the Lakers, who played the Nets right before the NBA was suspended on March 11, were also tested for coronavirus.

After the tests were completed, two Lakers players were confirmed to have contracted the virus. The rest of the Lakers team, including James, has been placed in self-quarantine. The 35-year-old Lakers star has been active on Instagram, frequently updating fans about his quarantine experience. As of now, there are a total of 14 NBA members confirmed to have COVID-19.

