Kevin Hart ROASTED NBA Legend Charles Barkley On NBA On TNT In A Hilarious Manner

American stand-up comedian Kevin Hart has quite a habit of trolling NBA stars and legends. Most recently, a video of the 41-year-old mocking Charles Barkley over being unable to win an NBA championship during his career has been doing the rounds on social media. NBA icon Charles Barkley initially took a cheeky pop at Kevin Hart's body when the comedian joined the NBA on TNT set back in 2018 but was soon on the receiving end of some brutal trolling from the actor.

Kevin Hart trolls Charles Barkley over not winning an NBA Championship

Back in 2018, during the Mountain Dew Kickstart Rising Stars game, Kevin Hart joined the NBA on TNT cast during half-time. The comedian was full of energy and jokes as he took a seat next to NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley. As Kevin Hart began cracking his jokes, Charles Barkley opted to take a shot at Hart's physique.

The 11-time NBA All-Star said, "I just saw a scene in your latest movie where you take your shirt off to enter a hot tub, but you shouldn't be doing that because you don't have a body worth showing off." However, Hart was quick to respond to Barkley's jibe and explained, "Oh Charles, if we're talking about bodies, you shouldn't be the one to bring that up."

Hart then savagely mocked Barkley over his physique and admitted, "Of all the people out here, you look like a beanbag that's just been sat on," leaving the rest of the crew, including Barkley, in splits. However, the comedian wasn't finished with Barkley just yet as he went on to mock the former Houston Rockets star over his inability to win an NBA championship during his illustrious career.

"I've done so much that I don't need to be playing in any of these celebrity games. I already feel like a champion because I've achieved greatness," he added. Hart then fist-bumped the four-time NBA champion, Shaq and two-time NBA champion, Smith while saying, "You guys know what greatness feels like".

The comedian then looked and pointed towards Charles Barkley, cheekily making a remark over the 1993 NBA MVP's inability to win an NBA title saying, "Ok, let's just leave it at that." The whole of the NBA on TNT crew was left in stitches following Hart's roasting of Barkley.

Image Credits - AP, Kevin Hart Instagram