NBA Draft 2020: Potential No.1 Pick Anthony Edwards Compares Himself To Heat Legend

With the NBA 2019-20 season all wrapped up, the virtual 2020 Draft scheduled in November is fast approaching. Teams are in talks with multiple players like Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball, both of whom can be the NBA Draft No 1 pick this November. With the Draft right around the corner, Klutch Sports organized a televised Pro Day for their two clients – Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Maxey.g

NBA Draft 2020: Projected NBA Draft No 1 pick 'talks up' Dwyane Wade

Potential No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards says his NBA comp is @DwyaneWade ⚡ pic.twitter.com/cttmRk74gz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 30, 2020

During Pro Day, the Georgia product was asked about which player he thinks he can compare to or emulate. "His name is Dwyane Wade," Edwards wrote. "I look on the TV and say I can be that guy or I can be better than him". The 19-year-old is a Georgia star and averaged 19.1 points during his first year.

He can be better. America here is your number 1 pick! Ayo @VicOladipo we’re all built from the same cloth 💪🏾 That Tom Crean cloth! https://t.co/ZTXg9VpZU7 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 30, 2020

Wade, who replied to Edwards' comments, is considered as one of the best NBA players. He won three NBA titles in his career, and played with the Miami Heat for most of his career. Wade also played alongside LeBron James, who was one of the NBA stars present at Edwards' televised pro day. Wade was the Round 1 No. 5 pick in 2003.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Trae Young, Quavo are among those in attendance for Klutch Sports‘ Pro Day for Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Maxey in LA.



(H/T @ShamsCharania) pic.twitter.com/861IJPnjH5 — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) October 30, 2020

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green and Trae Young were present at the Pro Day. According to reports, each player did a 20-minute workout with half and full-court drills accompanied by on-air interviews. While the Golden State Warriors have been reported to be interested in Edwards, he might not be the correct pick for the team with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson on their roster. Moreover, rumours hint at the Minnesota Timberwolves aiming to pick Edwards.

NBA Draft news: When is NBA draft 2020?

Number TWO!



The Warriors will have the second pick in the NBA Draft



2020 Lottery, presented by @Chase pic.twitter.com/XkHj5gsfLO — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 21, 2020

The virtual NBA Draft is expected to take place on November 18. The Minnesota Timberwolves landed the first pick, while the Golden State Warriors landed the second pick. As per reports, the team is considering either LeMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards.

(Image credits: Anthony Edwards Instagram, NBA site)