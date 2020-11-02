Barack Obama Sinks A CLASSY 3-pointer, Stuns NBA Fans During Flint Rally

Former US President Barack Obama has been constantly campaigning for Joe Biden, asking people to cast their votes and participate in effecting change. With the US Presidential elections hours away, Obama joined Biden's rally in Michigan, especially as his last week of campaigning will focus on appealing to black people in the swing states. While their Flint rally was eventful with Donald Trump calling out Biden and Obama for owing the people apologies, Obama won the hearts of many by sharing a video of himself shooting a three-pointer.

Obama 3-pointer wows the internet during Flint Rally for Joe Biden

"Shoot your shot," Obama wrote, before adding a link to the I Will Vote site. Obama shoots a clean three-pointer in the video, before walking away, uttering the words "That's what I do". Fans loved the clip, tweeting in support of Biden and Obama. While some commented on how flawless the shot was, some confirmed that they will vote, aiming for the change Obama has been encouraging. Olivia Raisner, Biden's campaign's media director also shared the clip, stating how "insane" the scenario was.

Fans react to the Barack Obama basketball skills

I could watch this on a loop for the rest of my life. Makes me smile like a crescent moon! 😁 — Robin M 🌊🌊🌊 (@Rebo2610) November 2, 2020

Three pointer, three days to go! Is this the period maga wants to go back to! Feels pretty great to me 😅 pic.twitter.com/cHVN9tgWGJ — Praveena (@iampraveenas) October 31, 2020

We're not throwing away our shot. We'll vote for @JoeBiden and @SenKamalaHarris and begin again moving America forward to better days. We know there's much work to be done. We are up to the task. We remain committed to bending that great moral arc of the universe towards justice. — T. A. Taylor-Hunt (@sharerofinfo) November 1, 2020

I could watch this a thousand times and still love it. Not just the shot by Obama but Biden yelling “all net” ❣️ — Stanley E Fairchild (@StanEFairchild) November 1, 2020

Shoot your shot on #ElectionDay , fire away! Now let’s go win this thing. #IWillVote #ThatsWhatIDo — Lisa M Guzzardi, RN (@LguzzardiM) November 2, 2020

For years, Obama has been vocal about his love for basketball. This includes attending NBA games and frequently interacting with NBA players. He recently teamed up with LeBron James so they could appeal to people to cast votes. While Obama has always supported sports, he played basketball in school and also when his political career began.

Before this incident, Obama had gone viral for shooting a three-pointer while with American troops in Kuwait in 2008. This recent video went viral immediately, gaining over ten million views in hours.

(Image credits: Barack Obama Twitter)