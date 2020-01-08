'Kevin Love Is Going Through Carmelo Anthony-like Situation At Present': Bill Simmons

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching and one of the big names who could well be keen on finding a new team during this period is Kevin Love. The 31-year old in the twilight of his prime is playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers and are heading nowhere since LeBron James’ departure in 2018. While many franchises are interested in trading in Kevin Love, it is difficult to find a team for him that matches up to his high salary.

NBA Trade rumours: Kevin Love frustrated at Cleveland Cavaliers, seeks a move-out

Kevin Love signed a 4-year, $120 million contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers in July 2018, knowing that he was to be an integral part of the franchise's rebuilding process after the departures of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. While both James and Irving left for opposite coasts, Love decided to sign a lucrative deal. A year and a half later, Love has enough and his frustrations are quite evident.

NBA Trade rumours: Finding trade partners for Kevin Love is a stumbling block

Kevin Love evaded a fine from the Cleveland Cavaliers after reportedly losing his cool with general manager Koby Altman at shootaround on Saturday morning. That came before Love was animated in expressing his displeasure towards his teammates for failing to get him the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder. While there is no shortage of teams willing to add Kevin Love to their ranks, finding trade partners who can match salaries close to $28.92 million is a tough ask.

Bill Simmons compares Kevin Love's situation to Carmelo Anthony

When someone willingly signs a lucrative long-term deal with a dead-end or rebuilding team, then 15-18 months later pulls the whole “I’m unhappy, I want to play for a contender” card - we should just call this “The Carmelo.”



As in, “Kevin Love is pulling The Carmelo right now.” — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 5, 2020

Bill Simmons draws a comparison between Kevin Love’s situation to that of Carmelo Anthony's not too long ago. Anthony arguably faced a similar situation in New York. They were terrible and, yet, Anthony stayed around for years before demanding a trade not long after signing an extension with them. While there was much more going on behind the scenes as far as Carmelo Anthony is concerned, yet one can see the similarities between their respective situations. One can hope that Kevin Love’s case with the Cavaliers draws to a close at some point or other before the end of the season.

