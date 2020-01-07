Warriors Trade Rumours: Warriors Waived Marquese Chriss To Make Spot For Damion Lee

The Golden State Warriors waived Marquese Chriss in order to make a place for Damion Lee on their roster. According to NBA reports, the Warriors want to keep Lee. However, Damion Lee has run out of days on his two-way contract with the Warriors. NBA rules do not allow players with two-way contracts to spend more than 45 days with their teams. Hence the Warriors had to make a spot to accommodate Lee.

Warriors plan to complete a deal with G Damion Lee to keep him on 15-man roster, league source tells ESPN. He had run out of days on a two-way contract. Warriors waived Marquese Chriss to create a roster spot. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 7, 2020

Damion Lee has been playing well for the Warriors. The player is averaging at 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 42.5% from the field, 38.3% from beyond the arc and 89% from the free-throw line in 23 games he has played for the Warriors. The Warriors vs Kings game on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST) was Lee's 29th of the season. He scored 8 points. According to NBA reports, Marquese Chriss was supposed to be a consistent contributor for the NBA 2019-20 season. However, Chriss has performed inconsistently throughout the season. He is currently averaging at 7.3 points, 5.4 points and 1.9 assists per game. His highest average was a mere 12 points during mid-November.

Many Warriors trade rumours about Ky Bowman were also surfacing. Bowman is the Warriors' second two-way player. However, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had also stated he intends to give Bowman an opportunity to learn before Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry return. Rumours about D'Angelo Russell departing from the Warriors were also making headlines. However, in a recent interview, Russell revealed that he would like to continue with the Warriors.

