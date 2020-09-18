Doc Rivers Comments On LA Sheriff Challenging LeBron, Says No One Wants "anyone Killed"

Over the weekend, two deputies – one man and one woman – were shot by one man near a metro rail station in Compton. The LA County offered a price of $100,000, while private parties contributed $75,000. With both deputies in critical condition, LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva went on a local radio show to talk about the situation, where he issued a challenge to NBA icon LeBron James.

LA ambush: Doc Rivers responds to the challenge issued by Alex Villanueva to LeBron James

While on the show, Villanueva challenged LeBron James to match the total reward pool of $175,000 for the shooting, or even double it. “I want you to match that and double that reward because I know you care about law enforcement," Villanueva said. He added that James has had an "interesting" take on officer-involved shootings in the USA and race relations referring to the African-American community. According to Villanueva, one has to respect that "life goes across professions, races, creeds", and he appreciates all the efforts.

Doc Rivers on Alex Villanueva’s comments to LeBron James - “I just think we’re drawing attention to things that are happening in our country. We don’t want anyone killed, period. If you just stop there and make it a better, safer place for all, that’s what we want.”#Clippers pic.twitter.com/xFdom29j13 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 15, 2020

During an interview, LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was asked about the incident and whether Villanueva's challenge was "fanning flames". The coach's response was empathic, as he did not think the sheriff wanted to fan flames. "“I just think we’re drawing attention to things that are happening in our country," Rivers said, before adding that no one wants "anyone killed" and only want to make the country a safe place.

Why does this happen? Because pea-brained celebrities that are idolized like @KingJames tell young black men that they are “literally being hunted”. This is the natural result of such hyperbolic, dishonest rhetoric.



The racist, anti-police, black lives matter LIE is to blame. https://t.co/9U4c1kJgMv — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 13, 2020

Before the sheriff's challenge, controversial author Candance Owens has called out James on Twitter, blaming him and his "hyperbolic, dishonest rhetoric" for the shooting. She directly referred to his tweet about Ahmaud Arbery, where he wrote that black people are being hunted. In an interview later on, Owens even spoke about the three-time NBA champions house in LA, and how he employees white people. "So if that's racism, LeBron, please, please share some of that with the rest of us," Owens stated.

We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the..... pic.twitter.com/r1PNxs8Vgn — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 6, 2020

James has been constantly vocal about social injustice these past few months and has spoken about George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Jacob Blake among others. He even started the organization "More Than a Vote" with other black celebrities, hoping to help African-American people cast their vote. James is currently at the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, where he has continued to continue to support the Black Lives Matters movement by wearing victim-related t-shirts, caps and more. The Lakers will be starting their Western Conference Finals series against Denver Nuggets on Friday (Saturday IST).

(Image credits: AP)