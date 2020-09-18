Marcus Smart, Celtics Scream And Throw Things In Locker Room After Game 2 Loss Vs Heat?

The Boston Celtics' 101-106 loss against the Miami Heat extended Heat's lead to 2-0. The Heat came back from a 17-point deficit, with Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo scoring 25 points and 21 points respectively. However, the Celtics were reportedly very unhappy with their Game 2 loss.

In a series of tweets, Boston Globe's Gary Washburn and ESPN's Malika Andrews reported that the Celtics were having a heated argument in the locker room after the game, where multiple players were heard yelling and even throwing things at each other.

Celtics locker room fight after Game 2 loss

Marcus Smart is screaming at someone in the Celtics locker room — or several people. The yelling continues as Smart exits the locker room, swearing. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 18, 2020

Celtics fight: Was Marcus Smart screaming at his teammates?

Marcus Smart is screaming in the #Celtics locker room and there is a bunch of arguing going on. Smart comes out say “y’all on that bullshit!” Team is imploding. Smart is in bathroom and there is still screaming coming from locker room. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 18, 2020

Smart wasn’t the only one yelling. There were definitely items thrown and a lot of yelling. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 18, 2020

There were loud clanks — like someone throwing items — coming from the Celtics’ locker room. https://t.co/0D9SokSr5u — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 18, 2020

According to Andrews, Marcus Smart was the one "screaming at someone in the Celtics locker room – or several people" after the loss. Around the same time, Washburn reported that Smart came out, yelled and went to the bathroom. "Smart is in bathroom and there is still screaming coming from locker room," Washburn tweeted. Andrews further added that there were "loud clanks" being heard from the locker room, which could be about someone throwing items. Andrews' second tweet added that there were other people that Smart, who were heard yelling.

Kemba Walkers on the Celtics fight and Marcus Smart screaming

“It was nothing. I ain’t got much to speak on about it.”



Kemba Walker on reports about Marcus Smart yelling in the Celtics locker room pic.twitter.com/Li5qTaBotW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 18, 2020

After the argument, the players were asked about their heated locker room exchange during postgame interviews. "It was nothing,” Walker said, downplaying the incident. Jayson Tatum too, said that they were "frustrated", but that's "team sport". Tatum explained that they were "just talking about the game" and everything was "cool". As per reports, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens stated that the players were "emotional" after suffering a hard loss.

Celtics vs Heat Game 2 highlights

Kemba Walkers scored 23 points for the Celtics, while Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum added 21 points each. Marcus Smart finished the game with 14 points. With 15 seconds left on the clock, Brown missed a corner three which could have levelled the score. Butler scored the Heat's Game 2 with two free throws with just over 7 seconds remaining. Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday, 8:30 PM EST (Sunday, 6:00 AM IST).

(Image credits: AP)