Knicks Players Reportedly Unhappy With Organization's Silence Over George Floyd's Death

Most NBA teams have released statements regarding George Floyd's murder and the protests that have followed. However, the New York Knicks are yet to post an official statement. As per reports, the Knicks players and employees were apparently unhappy over the organization's silence about the tragic situation. Knicks owner James Dolan sent an official Knicks email addressing the situation.

I'm told that Knicks players and employees are furious that the team hasn't made a public statement about George Floyd. And I just obtained the e-mail that owner Jim Dolan sent to MSG employees today defending the organization's decision to stay silent: pic.twitter.com/xG1BA7tV5V — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) June 2, 2020

Also read | Knicks statement: Knicks owner, MSG chairman James Dolan has coronavirus

James Dolan sends Knicks email about George Floyd death

ESPN's Pablo Torre tweeted that players and employees are unhappy with the Knicks management. He also revealed a memo of the email Madison Square Garden Company executive chairman Jim Dolan sent to MSG employees. He has written that they are aware people want a public statement about George Floyd's death by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He insisted that they know the importance of the matter and asked his employees to understand the company's 'internal position'.

Dolan added that it is a 'turbulent time' in the USA and COVID-19 and the civil unrest has 'taken their toll' on everyone's daily life. While he promised that they stand by their 'values of a respectful and peaceful workplace', they are 'not any more qualified than anyone else to offer' their opinion on social matters as a sports and entertainment company. He said it is important to look over how they operate and that the company is committed to uphold their values, which include creating a respectful workplace for all, and that will never change.

For context: precisely 2 NBA teams have not made an official statement about George Floyd. The Knicks are one. The Spurs are the other. But today, it's worth noting, @EdgeofSports did publish this interview with Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich: https://t.co/UKhOL6i01G — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) June 2, 2020

Also read | Knicks statement: Madison Square Garden Company CEO James Dolan tests positive for COVID-19

While there are no public statements from Knicks employees, Torre released his reports after NBA players attended protests in their hometowns or current city all over the country. Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr returned to his home in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where he protested with rapper J Cole. Smith has not released any statement and has recently deleted his Instagram account.

Also read | Knicks statement: Oscar-winning superfan vows NEVER to attend a Knicks game, Knicks statement issued

George Floyd was killed last week by a police officer named Derek Chauvin. His murder was captured on camera, which showed Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd's neck while the 46-year-old man continued to struggle and say he was unable to breathe. Chauvin ignored his cries for help until he stopped struggling.

The four officers including Chauvin were fired. Later, Chauvin was arrested and charged for third-degree murder and manslaughter. Protests increased after only one of the officers was charged. As of Monday (Tuesday IST), people have been protesting for six straight nights.

Also read | James Dolan back to working from home after being cleared of all COVID-19 symptoms: Report