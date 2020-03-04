What Happened To Spike Lee? Oscar-winning Superfan Vows NEVER To Attend A Knicks Game

What happened to Spike Lee? Another public relations disaster for the New York Knicks, it would appear. Knicks fans took to Twitter to ask 'what happened to Spike Lee' after reports emerged of the longtime Knicks fan being involved in some controversy with security officials at the Madison Square Garden (MSG). The James Dolan and Spike Lee argument escalated after the Knicks' surprising win over the Houston Rockets.

Also Read | What Happened To Spike Lee? Spike Lee Allowed Into MSG After Being Denied Entry Before Rockets Vs Knicks Game

"Not this year ... I'm done."



You won't see Spike Lee at another Knicks game this season, according to him. pic.twitter.com/jdcNLBeopC — First Take (@FirstTake) March 3, 2020

What happened to Spike Lee? James Dolan and Spike Lee spar over Spike Lee MSG incident

The Spike Lee MSG incident was on show when the Knicks hosted James Harden's Houston Rockets earlier this week. The Spike Lee MSG incident sparked controversy when the Oscar-winning writer-director entered the Madison Square Garden through the employee entrance, much like he has been doing since the last 28 years. The Spike Lee MSG incident then took a dramatic turn when security officials at MSG urged Spike Lee to enter through the VIP entrance two blocks away.

Also Read | Zion Williamson Slams 2 FIERY Dunks In 30 Seconds Against Timberwolves: Watch

Director Spike Lee denied entry to MSG. Rumors are circulating that MSG CEO James Dolan didn’t want the famed director to enter. #SpikeLee #MSG pic.twitter.com/0gZVaHDXBP — BroTalkLive (@BroTalkLivePod) March 3, 2020

The Spike Lee MSG incident then led to Knicks fans asking the question, "what happened to Spike Lee?" The Knicks superfan later vowed that he would not be attending any Knicks games in the future despite being admitted into the arena later. Knicks owner James Dolan and Spike Lee were later involved in a blame game, which led to the Knicks issuing a statement in light of the Spike Lee MSG incident.

Also Read | LeBron James Vs Zion Williamson Debut: Comparing No 1 NBA Draft Picks' Hype And Trajectory

New York Knicks Statement on Spike Lee pic.twitter.com/19JcvhFKO7 — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 3, 2020

“I’m done for the season. I’m done,” Lee said on an ESPN program while donning a Knicks hat. The James Dolan and Spike Lee argument took another turn when the Spike Lee MSG incident led the Oscar-winning writer-director to claim that he was being "harassed" by James Dolan and the Knicks security. In the statement released in light of the James Dolan and Spike Lee argument, the Knicks released a statement calling Spike Lee's allegations "laughable" and "a false controversy to perpetuate drama."

Also Read | Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson Injuries Derail Warriors NBA Ratings By 51%, Claims Report