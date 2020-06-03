Kings Announcer Grant Napear Fired After Backlash From 'All Lives Matter' Tweet

Sacramento Kings announcer and radio host Grant Napear has parted ways with the Kings and Bonneville Sacramento due to his comments about the Black Lives Matter movement on Twitter. Bonneville Sacramento is the company that operated the radio show Napear hosted – Sports 1140 KHTK Radio. While Bonneville Sacramento stated that they fired him, the Kings said that Grant Napear has resigned.

Kings release statement on Grant Napear

From the Sacramento Kings:

“Grant Napear has resigned from the Sacramento Kings. We thank him for his contributions to the team and wish him all the best.” — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) June 2, 2020

Bonneville Sacramento has parted ways with Grant Napear. pic.twitter.com/n2T7CFOItP — Sports 1140 KHTK (@Sports1140KHTK) June 2, 2020

Napear's resignation comes two days after he replied to DeMarcus Cousins' tweet about the Black Lives Matter movement. Cousins asked him about his opinion, to which he replied by saying that he has not heard from Cousins in 'years' and thought he had been forgotten. He replied by saying that 'all lives matter...every single one'. His tweet received considerable backlash on social media, where people called him a 'closet racist'.

DeMarcus Cousins also replied to Napear's comment, saying this was exactly what he expected. Retired NBA star Matt Barnes also replied, agreeing with Cousins. Chris Webber also gave his opinion on Napear's tweet. Douglas Christie, who worked alongside Napear, called the former announcer out after Napear's 'All Lives Matter' tweet.

Grant Napear's comment on the Black Lives Matter movement

Hey!!!! How are you? Thought you forgot about me. Haven't heard from you in years. ALL LIVES MATTER...EVERY SINGLE ONE!!! https://t.co/DfzKl3w0jm — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) June 1, 2020

Kings initial statement about Napear's comment

Statement from Kings on Grant Napear:

“Grant’s recent Twitter comments do not reflect our organization’s views and values. We are reviewing the matter further with our broadcast partners NBC Sports California and Sports 1140 KHTK.” — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) June 2, 2020

Grant Napear apologised for his comments via the Sacramento Bee on Monday (Tuesday IST). He stated that he is 'not as educated on BLM' as he thought he was and had no idea that 'All Lives Matter' would be a counter to what BLM stands for. He added that he is in 'pain' as he is 60 and has a lot to learn. He also apologised on Twitter.

If it came across as dumb I apologize. That was not my intent. That's how I was raised. It has been engrained in me since I can remember. I've been doing more listening than talking the past few days. I believe the past few days will change this country for the better! https://t.co/Gsh84BPBEk — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) June 1, 2020

Napear's comments came a week after George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin. The officer was seen pressing his knees on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes while he struggled and cried out for help. Chauvin and the other three officers were later fired. Since then, Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. His death sparked nationwide protests, which sought justice for the brutal crime.

