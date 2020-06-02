Video Of Dog Holding ‘black Lives Matter’ Placard At US Protest Takes Internet By Storm

Amid the anti-racism demonstrations in the United States, a dog was filmed at one of the protest sites and the video has taken the internet by storm. In the short clip, one can see a golden retriever holding a ‘Black lives matter’ placard in his mouth as he marched with protesters. The video shared by a Twitter user has now collected over eight million views and even invoked mixed reactions from viewers.

While speaking to an international media outlet Sarah Emrick, who is the owner of the pooch, said that she took her dog Buddy in Cincinnati, Ohio, to join hundreds of others protesting the death of George Floyd. In the video, one can see Emrick walking her fog on a leash along with several other demonstrators. The pooch was filmed walking calmly along with his owner, holding a cardboard sign in his mouth.

First time I've seen this pic.twitter.com/FkqJxRtmDa — Nick Swartsell (@nswartsell) May 31, 2020

Since shared, while some users wrote that “animals do not belong at protests”, others called the pooch a “good boy”.

Please don’t bring your dogs to protests. They don’t understand the bangs and the violence. — J.R Frankel (@TheScotchOnion) June 1, 2020

Please dont let the dog get hurt. I couldn't bear it. — Alex (@alex_inabox) June 1, 2020

Dog owner responds to criticism

With people criticising Emrick for bringing her dog to a protest, the 23-year-old also took to Twitter to respond. In a series of tweets, Emrick said that she would never let him be harmed. She also added that the protest, in which she took her dog, was a peaceful protest and she even left before curfew. She even added that she had not used her pet as a prop and she had been carrying the sign before Buddy took it from her.

I appreciate your concern. I understand that people don’t think he should’ve been there but I was aware of my surroundings and I would never let him be harmed. We left way before the curfew and we’re very careful. Buddy he sends his love pic.twitter.com/cnHE8QqZzN — Sarah Emrick (@EmrickSarah) June 1, 2020

