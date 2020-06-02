Lea Michele's 'hypocrisy' Called Out By Glee Co-stars After Her 'Black Lives Matter' Tweet

Lea Michele recently took to Twitter to express her solidarity with George Floyd, who was a victim of police brutality. The actress too was expressing herself on the matter, however, she was caught in a row with her former co-star of Glee. The actress was called out by Samantha Marie Ware for some of her past actions and behaviour towards the latter. She took an elaborate post to express how Lea’s past behaviour does not stand with her current statement on the Black Lives Matter movement as she has disregard people of the African-American origin before.

Lea Michele’s tweet that dug up on her alleged past behaviour

George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) May 29, 2020

Here is how Samantha Marie Ware reacted to Lea's post



Samantha Marie Ware’s tweet was re-tweeted multiple times, it garnered the attention of other former Glee cast members as well. Several Twitterati's expressed their concern over the situation. Many called out on Lea’s alleged behaviour on set. After a few moments of the tweet going viral, another former cast member of the show, Dabier, also took to Twitter to express his agreement with Samantha and call out on Lea’s behaviour towards him.

The tweet of Samantha was then backed up by many actors from the show, who are all of the African-American origins. All raising alarm over Lea’s recent tweet and past behaviour, her BLM statement was not well received by actors like Alex Newell and Amber Riley. Even though the latter didn’t tweet anything directly but her reaction was definitely in support of Samantha. Lea Michele, however, has not made any official statement on the incident that sparked several judgements about the actor online.





For the uninitiated, Samantha Marie Ware was part of Glee in 2015. She shot for almost eleven episodes alongside the show’s lead cast member Lea Michele. Ware essayed the role of Jane Hayward in the musical show. She was part of Rachel Berry’s(Lea) group in the reel story of Glee. Samantha Marie Ware has been on shows like Barry, What If and God Friended Me amongst others.

