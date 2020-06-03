Knicks Owner James Dolan 'vehemently' Condemns Racism In Memo To MSG Employees

It's been a season to forget for the New York Knicks and their massive supporters' group. The Knicks are currently 12th in the Western Conference and are unlikely to make the cut for the playoffs this year. However, things took a turn for the worse for Knicks fans earlier this week after controversial Knicks owner James Dolan sent out a mixed memo to Madison Square Garden employees and players in relation to the ongoing civil unrest and protests regarding the death of George Floyd.

James Dolan was quoted in the memo as saying, "As companies in the business of sports and entertainment, however, we are not any more qualified than anyone else to offer our opinion on social matters." According to reports, Knicks players and other staff were furious over Dolan's response to the ongoing issues in the United States which forced the franchise owner to draft a second memo to MSG employees on Tuesday clarifying his stance on the issue.

I'm told that Knicks players and employees are furious that the team hasn't made a public statement about George Floyd. And I just obtained the e-mail that owner Jim Dolan sent to MSG employees today defending the organization's decision to stay silent: pic.twitter.com/xG1BA7tV5V — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) June 2, 2020

James Dolan statement: James Dolan condemns racism

After receiving loads of criticism for his vague comments on the ongoing civil unrest in the country regarding systemic racism and police brutality, James Dolan sent a second memo to MSG employees on Tuesday. According to reports, the new James Dolan statement read, “Yesterday, I made a sincere attempt to provide my perspective on a very difficult issue, one that has no easy answers. I know how important this topic is to so many, and I do not want there to be any confusion about where I am as an individual, or we as a company stand. So let me be clear: we vehemently condemn and reject racism against anyone, period.” It has been reported that Dolan is a staunch Donald Trump supporter and even made a $500,000 contribution to his presidential campaign.

In his new memo to MSG employees, Knicks owner James Dolan condemned all forms of racism that are prevalent in American society. The James Dolan statement further added that his company does not support and will not tolerate any form of racism within the organisation. This new statement came as a response to severe backlash from the first James Dolan statement which was sent out to MSG employees on Monday.

NBA stars protest the tragic loss of George Floyd across various platforms

NBA stars including the likes of LeBron James join in the protest against racial injustice #NBA #GeorgeFloyd https://t.co/KR2N0W667B — Republic (@republic) June 1, 2020

